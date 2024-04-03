Happie Boys have taken to social media to celebrate receiving help from a US-based doctor, Daniel Ochu

According to the lads, the doctor helped them get admission to a school in the US and also paid their acceptance fees

The Nigerian youths opened up on how they had meetings with Doctor Daniel following their fallout with OPM's Apostle Gift Chinyere

Matthew Precious Kelechi and Amakor Johnson, popularly known as Happie Boys, have been handed a second chance as a United States varsity has given them admission to study.

Announcing the good development on Instagram, Happie Boys appreciated US-based doctor, Daniel Ochu, for coming to their aid.

Happie Boys revealed Doctor Daniel Ochu paid their acceptance fees. Photo Credit: @happie_boys1, @pageochu

Source: Instagram

How Daniel Ochu intervened for Happie Boys

Happie Boys stated that Daniel Ochu picked interest in their case after Apostle Gift Chinyere placed a curse on them following their fallout.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Doctor Daniel frowned at Apostle Chibuzor's action and offered to help the lads.

Speaking on their behalf, one of the Happie Boys, Amakor Johnson, revealed that Doctor Daniel had paid their acceptance fees after a US varsity student had given them admission.

Caldwell University offered Happie Boys admissions

They showed their admission letters from Caldwell University, New Jersey, in the US.

"After one month we had a zoom life with him, we tell am say we no want school for Cyprus again...

"...So, we tell am say either we want school for Canada or US...So, him say him dey US, say it would be easy for us.

"Him say him go help us find school wey go give us admission asap asap and finally, we don get the admission..." Johnson said.

The lads could be seen dancing crazily in their video announcing the new development.

Mixed reactions trail Happie Boys' announcement

king_chel_sea_ said:

"Congrats to them, but it would have been better that they kept the good news to themselves or until they arrive America before announcing to the whole world."

damouche01 said:

"Just pray the US embassy won't use your social media footprint to deny you student visa...dey pray o...admission no mean say visa don set."

sharon_eney said:

"Happiness wan finish happy boys. I’m happy for you guys. Make una no go US go Dey drink Azul again o. Make una focus on studies and improve una English. Oh make una make money this time I no wan hear contribute for this or contribute for that again…"

janekennix said:

"Gush you ppl will never grow, too much in a hurry to show off.,why not wait until you land in the USA."

alamsfel said:

"Another solid reminder that life no be Nollywood. Your enemy isn't necessarily God's enemy."

ol_sunkanmi said:

"Dem go still fawk it up, you fit try carry children wey belong to d floor put for bed, den go end up for floor."

Happie Boys speak on their reported deportation

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Happie Boys had reacted to reports of their deportation from Cyprus.

Recall that the Happie Boys were reportedly deported from Cyprus after their fallout with OPM's pastor, Apostle Gift Chinyere.

In a video on their Instagram page, Johnson stated that they actually requested to be returned to Nigeria and were not deported as was rumoured. He narrated how they begged to be returned home after the expiration of their student permit.

Source: Legit.ng