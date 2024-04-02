A Nigerian man eager to fly directly through Air Peace from London to Lagos has shared the amount her paid for a flight ticket

The man said he paid less than £800 (about N1.3 million) for the flight noting that the payment process was very seamless

Air Peace recently opened its Lagos-London route, and it has generated a lot of excitement among many Nigerian travellers

A Nigerian man who paid for an Air Peace London to Lagos flight ticket has shared his experience.

After paying for the flight ticket, the man came to X to share how much he paid and how seamless the process was.

The man said he paid less than N1.3 million. Photo credit: X/@darendigit and Air Peace.

Source: Twitter

The X user, @darendigit, is planning a flight from London to Lagos, and he said he paid less than £800 (about N1.3 million).

He said he made use of his Flutterwave gateway to pay for the Air Peace flight ticket and noted that the process was easy.

He wrote:

"Just paid for Air Peace tickets to Lagos through a Flutterwave gateway with my UK card and everything went so smoothly, for less than £800 round trip. There was a drop-down for nationality while I was booking, and the first option was Nigeria, that bit made me smile."

Legit.ng checked the Air Peace website, and the company says it is charging N1.2 million for Lagos to London, economy class and N2.2 million for premium economy.

Reactions to Air Peace London to Lagos route

@Barracuda1592 said:

"Progress, we would get there eventually."

@theprincemadu said:

"Round trip? 800? That’s crazy!!"

@Slim_bullet_1 commented:

"We need more improvement."

@bbiodunadeniji said:

"Every single positive news about Air Peace makes my head swell. Air peace no go fail by God's grace."

Air Peace begins sale of ticket

Meanwhile, Air Peace kicked off the sale of its flight schedules for its London service starting March 30, 2024.

The airline said the tickets for the London route are now available on the website at unbeatable rates.

It also disclosed that there is a special discount for Nigerian students who choose to travel to the UK using the airline.

Source: Legit.ng