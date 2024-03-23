A Nigerian lady has shared the epic response of her boyfriend after she asked for three milky doughnuts

In the voice note which she posted on TikTok, her boyfriend tackled her seriously and warned her never to ask again

Netizens who listened to the voice note on the platform found it very hilarious and they penned funny comments about it

A Nigerian lady got a heavy backlash after requesting three milky doughnuts from her boyfriend.

In a chat with her man, the lady identified as @heritage_xx pleaded with him to get three of the trending snack, milky doughnut for her.

Man tackles girlfriend over milky doughnuts Photo credit: @heritage_xx/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man blasts girlfriend who requested milky doughnuts

However, her boyfriend who did not find the request funny did not hesitate to blast her via the DM.

Speaking in Igbo language, he advised her to get a job and stop troubling him or else he would block her.

In his words:

"Do you know that you have no shame this girl? Because if you have shame you will not have the impetus to send this milky doughnut to my DM for N5000 and say I should get 3 for you. Which God are you serving? You are not even ashamed of yourself at all. If I block you now, they will say it's because of buns.

"Anything that comes out, you want it. I have asked you to go and look for work. They carried milk that a sane person will drink for one week to put inside one buns and you're saying it's milk you want to drink now. Don't trouble my life or I block you. I don't want this milk doughnut to end our relationship so respect yourself. If you continue, I will block you."

Reactions as lady requests 3 milky doughnuts

Netizens stormed the comments section to react to the TikTok video.

@Man_like_Cubex said:

"Correct Anambra Man. Anambra men dey give but we no dey waste money for irrelevant things."

@Ella-Nassy79 reacted:

"Omo, na my spec be dis, las las he go still buy am fr."

@Raddicalguy said:

"The guy don’t love you my dear even if he doesn’t have the money he should talk to you respectfully."

@Eberechukwu said:

"Na U Know explain am well. He thought 1 piece of it is 5k."

@Ugegbe2121 added:

"He is obviously joking y’all but then again why you go ask your boyfriend to buy you a thing as cheap as milky doughnuts. Make it make sense abeg."

