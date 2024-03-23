A brilliant Nigerian man, Takon Roland Osaji, has become the overall best-graduating student from UNICAL

The UNICAL graduate was honoured by the university's vice chancellor, Florence Obi, who told people his CGPA

The young man went home with prize money of N1m to encourage him as people congratulated Roland

A young Nigerian man, Takon Roland Osaji, has emerged as the best graduating student of the University of Calabar (UNICAL).

According to UNCAL's vice chancellor, Florence Obi, the young man got a 4.85 CGPA out of 5 to achieve the success.

The man posed in his graduation gown. Photo source: Daily Post Nigeria

Source: UGC

UNICAL's best student got N1m

Daily Post reports that Roland was among the 10,117 students who graduated from the 2023/2024 set.

To honour his academic feat, the first-class graduate from the department of history got a N1m Student Union Government (SUG) prize. The VC said:

“Roland Takon of the Department of History and International Studies (2021/2022 Session, with Matric No.: 18/032144145 is the overall best student and valedictorian.

“He has a CGPA of 4.85 on the scale of 5. He is the proud winner of the N1,000,000 (One Million Naira) SUG Prize for the Overall Best First Class Graduate.”

An alumnus of the university, Samuel Imo, who was at the convocation event, thanked Roland for making his department proud.

Below are some of the reactions to the graduate's success:

Chika Obaji said:

"Congratulations."

Echarah Divine said:

"Congratulations sir."

Anthonia Ilonze said:

"Congratulations and more greater heights."

Chukwuemeka Dike said:

"Congrats... Retain Him Immediately."

Mhiz Li Lian said:

"Congratulations man, award well deserved."

Paul Usman said:

"We are very proud of you Roland an historian that made history. bravo comr."

Agbo Simeon said:

"Congratulations to him, I appreciate the 1m but they should as well give him Job in the school."

Bankole David Oni said:

"Nice way to reward hard work.. Every university should be doing this."

Amn graduated with 5.0 CGPA

