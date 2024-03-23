Former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo demonstrated his physical prowess by working out on a treadmill during a visit to Abia state's governor, Alex Otti

Despite being 87 years old, Obasanjo's brief exercise session garnered admiration from onlookers at the gym, who cheered him on

The video of Obasanjo's workout has gone viral, prompting various reactions from Nigerians on social media, with many praising his strength and resilience

Legit.ng journalist Nurudeen Lawal has 8 years of experience covering Presidential Administrations

Nvosi, Abia state - Nigeria's former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, showed off his physical strength as he was seen sweating it out on a treadmill.

The 87-year-old briefly worked out with the governor of Abia state, Alex Otti, when he paid him a courtesy visit on Friday, March 23, at his country home in Nvosi, Isialangwa South local government area.

Former president Obasanjo, 87, shows off his workout skills at Governor Otti's gym. Photo credit: @alexottiofr

Source: Twitter

Those present at the gym, including Governor Otti, cheered the ex-president for his physical strength despite his age.

Obasanjo at the gym: Nigerians react

The video showing Obasanjo on the treadmill has since gone viral and attracted reactions from Nigerians on social media.

Mbizzle, @olaoluakorede, said:

"May almighty Allah bless him more with longevity and us all. A great Man."

DAN GASKE, @auwerl_serlies, said:

"Once a soldier, always a soldier."

Blessed, @BlessedOdoba, said:

"Man is blessed heavily."

Jasper Aniet Louis, @trueAFICIONADO, said:

"The man is healthy no doubt, with his age, The Lord has blessed him beyond human understanding."

Balogun Olayinka Musa, @thebalogunmusa, said:

"Working out with native‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️"

Commending Governor Otti, Spotlight Abby, @Spotlight_Abby, said:

"You're doing well Sir, but biko, you see that treadmill HE Obj climbed? He should not do it again. I was just praying for his safe climb down maka ndị utah!"

Abia pension law: Obasanjo lauds Governor Otti

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Obasanjo criticised the practice of providing pensions to former governors and their deputies, labelling it as blatant theft and misconduct.

Obasanjo made these remarks during his visit to Otti, praising the Abia governor for abolishing laws that allowed excessive payments to former governors as retirement benefits.

The ex-president mentioned he was watching television when news of the Abia Pensions Act being repealed caught his attention. Curious, he inquired about the matter with the governor. According to Obasanjo, Otti informed him that the pension scheme for former governors in the state was deemed excessively extravagant.

Source: Legit.ng