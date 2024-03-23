A Nigerian lady put up quite a show on her birthday as she wore a balloon outfit for dinner with friends

Despite being in public, the lady carried herself well without caring what onlookers thought of her dress

Many Nigerians in her comment section said they loved how her partners indulged her to have fun

A lady got many laughing hard online when she shared a clip of how her birthday dinner went with a funny outfit.

To make the day a memorable one, the lady wore a balloon outfit that gave her a hilarious gait and look.

The lady danced despite her funny outfit. Photo source: @97thartistry

Source: TikTok

Lady celebrated birthday with friends

Her friends came around her for the dinner party. The celebrant (@97thartistry) even posed for a photo shoot, looking like a character from an animation movie.

Someone in her video's comment section said he had the urge to puncture the dress with a pin.

Watch her video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

stasy said:

"Why am I feeling like I'll attend this party with a pin in my pocket, can't wait to burst it."

Juls kitchen said:

"I like the fact that you don't have shame my love."

B!G_NIMS said:

"Unserious couple, only GOD know as una dey jam."

Lululemon said:

"I need this kind babe, make we dey both crase."

Chioma said:

"I go use pin come this birthday."

@kesa_mkhay said:

"Problem is l look like that without the balloon."

Omotola said:

"This level of unseriousness is beyond me."

mhiz.mathilda1 said:

"This woman still get mind wear heels on top. Happy birthday."

Jewelry in Ile-Ife said:

"Got yourself a supportive man sis, happy birthday."

Random said:

"When he went to help you out of the car I was really excited to see what type of dress you had. Not knowing say na ment you dey ment."

Dzi Dzi said:

"Why do I look soo happy watching this."

Lady got Canadian visa on her birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady, Nneoma Duru, relocated to Canada and took to social media to celebrate the feat.

Nneoma revealed her Canadian visa came in on her birthday and shared a clip showing the lovely moment she opened it.

