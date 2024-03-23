Lady Wears Balloon Outfit for her Birthday, has Dinner with Friends, Makes Them Laugh
- A Nigerian lady put up quite a show on her birthday as she wore a balloon outfit for dinner with friends
- Despite being in public, the lady carried herself well without caring what onlookers thought of her dress
- Many Nigerians in her comment section said they loved how her partners indulged her to have fun
A lady got many laughing hard online when she shared a clip of how her birthday dinner went with a funny outfit.
To make the day a memorable one, the lady wore a balloon outfit that gave her a hilarious gait and look.
Lady celebrated birthday with friends
Her friends came around her for the dinner party. The celebrant (@97thartistry) even posed for a photo shoot, looking like a character from an animation movie.
Someone in her video's comment section said he had the urge to puncture the dress with a pin.
Watch her video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
stasy said:
"Why am I feeling like I'll attend this party with a pin in my pocket, can't wait to burst it."
Juls kitchen said:
"I like the fact that you don't have shame my love."
B!G_NIMS said:
"Unserious couple, only GOD know as una dey jam."
Lululemon said:
"I need this kind babe, make we dey both crase."
Chioma said:
"I go use pin come this birthday."
@kesa_mkhay said:
"Problem is l look like that without the balloon."
Omotola said:
"This level of unseriousness is beyond me."
mhiz.mathilda1 said:
"This woman still get mind wear heels on top. Happy birthday."
Jewelry in Ile-Ife said:
"Got yourself a supportive man sis, happy birthday."
Random said:
"When he went to help you out of the car I was really excited to see what type of dress you had. Not knowing say na ment you dey ment."
Dzi Dzi said:
"Why do I look soo happy watching this."
