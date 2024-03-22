A video of a Nigerian bride doing her own makeup and cooking on her wedding day has surfaced online

The Anambra bride definitely saved some money with her industriousness but it has sparked discussions online

While some internet users hailed her for being industrious, others slammed her for still stressing herself on one of the most important days of her life

Mixed reactions have trailed a video of a bride cooking and making herself up for her wedding.

"First bride to cater for her wedding and still do her own makeup," @kaleen_1 captioned her video of the wife-to-be's activities.

The TikTok clip showed the bride in a casual outfit cooking herself and another scene where she applied makeup on her face.

The clip ended with a scene of her looking lovely in a native attire. The bride's industriousness did not sit well with some folks.

Some netizens, however, commended her.

In another related incident, a groom had made his bride's hair for their wedding.

Criticism and commendation trailed the bride's action

Peace Ikechukwu502 said:

"She said carter for her wedding she means the cooking and some little things around just to support including her makeup if she can why not.. congrats."

Jesus’ Lastborn said:

"Zoba my Baby!❤️ It’s actually not suffer head! She just has passion for wat she does. Remember she’s a popular Caterer & Makeup Artist in Anambra."

Doveedah said:

"Carry this hand enter marriage and see how the man will leave everything for you Even Hilda Baci will not cook on her own wedding."

whumie_shuga said:

"Strong woman not me sha..I will act like the queen I’m that day."

Melvina said:

"You never enter you don dey show yourself."

Kalu said:

"You no use your hand serve the food?"

Adorable said:

"Una don turn sufferhead to strong woman, Dey play."

narcissamusa___ said:

"Hopefully, God can see that she’s his strongest shoulder and free me."

Bride does her own makeup

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a bride had done her own wedding makeup.

In a video posted by @moshbridal, the beautiful bride, identified as Abigail is seen applying some powder to her already glammed-up look.

The video later showed the bride in her gorgeous tulle mermaid dress, looking like a true bride. The bride certainly saved some money with her action.

