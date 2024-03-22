"Strong Woman, Not Me Sha": Nigerians React to Video of Bride Cooking and Doing Her Wedding Makeup
- A video of a Nigerian bride doing her own makeup and cooking on her wedding day has surfaced online
- The Anambra bride definitely saved some money with her industriousness but it has sparked discussions online
- While some internet users hailed her for being industrious, others slammed her for still stressing herself on one of the most important days of her life
Mixed reactions have trailed a video of a bride cooking and making herself up for her wedding.
"First bride to cater for her wedding and still do her own makeup," @kaleen_1 captioned her video of the wife-to-be's activities.
The TikTok clip showed the bride in a casual outfit cooking herself and another scene where she applied makeup on her face.
The clip ended with a scene of her looking lovely in a native attire. The bride's industriousness did not sit well with some folks.
Some netizens, however, commended her.
In another related incident, a groom had made his bride's hair for their wedding.
Watch the video below:
Criticism and commendation trailed the bride's action
Peace Ikechukwu502 said:
"She said carter for her wedding she means the cooking and some little things around just to support including her makeup if she can why not.. congrats."
Jesus’ Lastborn said:
"Zoba my Baby!❤️ It’s actually not suffer head! She just has passion for wat she does. Remember she’s a popular Caterer & Makeup Artist in Anambra."
Doveedah said:
"Carry this hand enter marriage and see how the man will leave everything for you Even Hilda Baci will not cook on her own wedding."
whumie_shuga said:
"Strong woman not me sha..I will act like the queen I’m that day."
Melvina said:
"You never enter you don dey show yourself."
Kalu said:
"You no use your hand serve the food?"
Adorable said:
"Una don turn sufferhead to strong woman, Dey play."
narcissamusa___ said:
"Hopefully, God can see that she’s his strongest shoulder and free me."
Bride does her own makeup
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a bride had done her own wedding makeup.
In a video posted by @moshbridal, the beautiful bride, identified as Abigail is seen applying some powder to her already glammed-up look.
The video later showed the bride in her gorgeous tulle mermaid dress, looking like a true bride. The bride certainly saved some money with her action.
Source: Legit.ng