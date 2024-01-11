It was a double celebration for a young Nigerian lady after her Canadian visa came out on her birthday

The overjoyed lady captured the whole preparation she made ahead of her relocation to the North American country

Her video has gone viral on TikTok and sent netizens into a frenzy, with many congratulating her

A Nigerian lady, Nneoma Duru, has relocated to Canada and took to social media to celebrate the feat.

Nneoma revealed her Canadian visa came in on her birthday and shared a clip showing the lovely moment she opened it.

She relocated to Canada. Photo Credit: @nneomaduru

Source: TikTok

In the TikTok video, she highlighted the various activities she did ahead of her relocation to Canada. First, she fixed her nails and then visited a spa and had her facials done.

Nneoma also made new hair and packed foods, clothes and other necessaries for the journey. Her video showed her last church service and how she drove to the Abuja airport.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Her video ended by capturing the moment she landed in Canada.

Watch the video below:

People celebrated with Nneoma Duru

CD Burnhams said:

"Congratulations sis. oh God please remember me."

Remoney said:

"Congratulations sis I’m next in the line, I pray I use this sound soon inshallah."

hamite said:

"Congrats sis...I will congratulate whoever uses this sound till I use it too."

Princess said:

"I’ve saved this sound for a while now and I surely believe I’ll use it soon......big congrats."

Ruthy171005 said:

"Congratulations dear. I tap into your blessings."

user7681779917406 said:

"Congratulations my dear sister my family is the next amen and amen."

T.gold said:

"I won't stop congratulating people until it's my own turn.... congratulations."

Eniola said:

"Congratulations but interview how? What happened why was it requested please enlighten us."

Lady who was supposed to go for NYSC relocates to Canada

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had celebrated her relocation to Canada online.

In a video she posted on TikTok, the lady, @dunni_bal, said she thought she would go for her NYSC.

However, the plan for NYSC has been cut short because she is now in Canada. When she set foot in Canada, she captured herself in Ontario and posted the video for her followers.

The clip inspired many comments, with some saying they abandoned youth service and moved abroad.

Source: Legit.ng