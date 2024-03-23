A lady who feared age was catching up with her at 31 took to TikTok to lament not having a husband

The single lady added that there was no kid and the only thing she had was a job and a car she managed to buy

Many people had mixed reactions to her video, as some said she must have been so picky in her prime

A young lady without a married partner at 31 has cried out in a viral TikTok video about her situation.

The lady's clip was in response to another video of a 30-year-old lady who said she had nothing at her age.

The lady placed her cheek on her hand as she talked about not having a husband. Photo source: @the_lazy_blackmakot

Lady without a husband

The 31-year-old lady (@the_lazy_blackmakot) said that although she is grateful for a job that got her a car, age is catching up with her.

She added that she is scared and needs to have a kid. The single lady wondered who the father would be despite her desire.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

NobodysBabyDaddy said:

"Don't stress about dating, just remain alone there is nothing out there."

user2918148713324 said:

"At some point u met yo soul mate, pride played it's part or u said nt my type."

Kristal said:

"Girl at least you got a JOB."

Padikie wondered:

"Who make that rule that u should have everything before 30?"

zipho khaya Nzama said:

"You can't approach these ones in their early twenties. Life is doing it's thing now."

Leadership generation responded:

"Prideness will humble them when their prime is gone."

timer792 asked:

"What where u doing at 25?"

Nene said:

"At 22 I had my 1st born 28 got married 29 bought car 30 got 2nd born 31 got divorced life no balance."

Erence thevu said:

"You guys worry too much, just be grateful for life."

bastojoaqui said:

"I'm in my 30s no wife no house, worse I work everyday and I am broke like hell... why are we here?"

