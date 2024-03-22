A young Nigerian lady has detailed the processes she underwent on the road to getting her UK visa

The lady, now in the UK, said she applied for the visa from home and was booked for her biometrics

She shared how long her application took and the questions she was asked when she went for her biometrics capturing

A Nigerian lady in the UK has opened up about how she got her visa to move overseas after applying from home.

@pheyella stated she was not called for a visa interview as people had presumed.

She got her UK visa without an interview. Photo Credit: @pheyella

"I didn't do a visa interview. I just made my application online right in my house. I applied and booked my biometrics in Ikeja, Lagos.

"On my biometrics day, I just went to the visa center," @pheyella said.

What she was asked at visa center

@pheyella said she was just asked her name and date of birth when she went for her biometrics capturing.

"There was no interview. They just asked me my name, my date of birth, they took my picture. It was just about identification. The biometrics is just about identification. Nothing serious at all."

She observed that people with a huge study gap were called for an interview.

"Though I know some people got called for interview. Yeah, some people were called. Mostly people with a huge study gap."

She added that her application took weeks.

"My application took like two weeks. So, after the biometrics, two weeks later, I got my visa."

@pheyella's story stirred reactions

Steph said:

"How about proof of funds. I didn’t see you talking about the school funding. How did you do it?"

Hamida Mohammed said:

"I didn’t have a study gap, but I was interviewed too, still dunno the reason why."

williamsokeke said:

"Yeah! I was called for an interview and I passed but still didn't have enough money to process because of the school fees."

Prime Fades unisex salon said:

"Teach me how to apply myself...I want a visa to work in Canada."

Elllarrh’s thought said:

"Not just student gab, I was called twice by my school &ukvi too. I finished uni in 2022 and applied for masters here in the Uk 2023."

Lenny said:

"Sometimes they call for an interview if they are unclear about any of the documents that were submitted during the application."

