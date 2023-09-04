The United Kingdom government has introduced a new travel policy for Nigerians and other countries citizens entering the country

The United Kingdom(UK) has announced that Nigerians and other citizens except British and Irish wishing to enter the country must apply for Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA).

The new rule becomes effective from November 15, 2023, and applies to everyone, including children.

The new travel rule means that all visa applicants wishing to travel to the UK need an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) card before they enter or transit through the country, Newstelegraph reports.

Who needs the new Travel permit?

UK home office said, the persons who need the travel permit are those who are previously eligible to visit the UK without a visa and not already legally resident in the UK.

Also listed for ETA are those on visits shorter than six months, business people, tourism, and those visiting family and friends.

Applicants are required to apply online before booking any travel to the UK.

Once granted, it will be valid for multiple journeys over two years or until the passport you are applying with expires whichever is sooner.

UK office message

According to the UK Home Office, travellers with valid visas may not be allowed to board without a valid ETA as the ETA is digitally linked into travellers’ passports.

A statement from UK office reads:

“The UK travel requirements are changing. Except for British and Irish citizens, everyone including children who enter or transit through the UK will soon require permission before they travel.

"This means that if you were previously eligible to visit the UK without a visa and not already legally resident in the UK, you will need an electronic travel authorisation (ETA), your stay must be shorter than six months and could include tourism or visiting family and friends, transit, business, and short term study.

“You do not need to show a paper copy but it may be helpful to prove the confirmation email for your own records while an ETA grants you permission to travel to the UK, it does not grant you entry. So, you would still need to go through passport control at the border to enter the UK.

“Make sure you show the same passport you used to apply for your ETA and that your passport is valid for the whole of your stay."

