A pregnant Nigerian lady has shared an emotional video showcasing the excruciating labour pains she went through

While sharing the clip via her TikTok account, the lady reiterated that pregnancy was not for the weak and faint-hearted

Social media users reacted massively to the viral video with many recounting their pregnancy experiences

A Nigerian lady has revealed how sleeping with her husband during pregnancy caused her deep pain.

The lady identified as @faithsally13 on TikTok shared a video of herself going through a painful labour period.

Lady reiterates that pregnancy isn't easy

Speaking on her excruciating labour pains, she claimed that sleeping with her husband worsened her situation.

She further noted that pregnancy journey was not for the weak as it required lots of hard work and pain.

She sat gently on a chair in her hospital ward while some people gathered around to assist her.

She wrote:

“Omo pregnancy is not for the weak oo my eyes see my ear, small knack wey I knack na em cause this one, just because say l knack.”

Reactions trail video of pregnant woman

The TikTok video ignited reactions from netizens who shared their labour experience.

Queen_Kosisoch said:

“I no feel too much pain dem give me painless delivery abi na watin dem dey call am born for Nigeria sha congratulations dear.”

Kayla reacted:

“No one is talking about the pain that comes when it's time to check the cervix for dilation.”

@mhiz berry reacted:

“Dem even Stil allow sit-down my own last two weeks b like nor sit-down wen labour pain dy do U still I lost d baby wit dat hot pain.”

Adeshewa said:

“Exactly what I said in labour but after 6month I carry another belle when I went for anti natal the nurse are laughing me.”

@onlyonekoksy said:

“I remember when my mum gave birth to our last born, she nearly divided the ground into two the way she was hitting it ehh.”

Islamiyyah Agiri Kareem said:

“U even sit down, me when I born my baby all d nurse tell me make I sit or lay downbut I can't do it all till d baby come.”

@sharmarke 902 said:

“I pray for easy delivery for all pregnant women! Like in my culture they pray that you will sleep, wake and meet your baby by your side.”

@abangfaith610 said:

“I no fit laugh abeg, who send me go do matured people things now i gat push human out of my body in few days time.”

