Lady Who Lodged in Ogun Hotel at Midnight Displays Strange Sink In Bathroom, Video Trends Online
People

by  Ankrah Shalom
  • A young Nigerian lady has shared a video revealing her experience in a hotel she lodged at Ogun state
  • The lady who booked the hotel at midnight displayed the washing sink in the toilet which had the colour of a python's skin
  • Netizens reacting in the comments section found the situation very creepy with some saying it might be spiritual

A Nigerian lady has sparked massive reactions on TikTok with her experience at a hotel she lodged in Ogun state.

The lady identified as @nan_ceey17 on the platform revealed that she booked the hotel at midnight.

Nigerian lady shares strange sink she saw at bathroom in Ogun
Lady displays strange sink at bathroom Photo credit: @nan_ceey17/TikTok.
Source: TikTok

Lady displays sink with python's skin colour

According to the lady, everything was going smoothly until she entered the bathroom and saw a washing hand sink that had a python skin colour.

Immediately she observed the sink, she asked the hotel attendants to take her to another room.

She captioned the video:

“POV: You lodged at an hotel in Ogun State at midnight. I know dammn well I'm a sinner! No amount of my prayer go reach heaven! I just change room asap.”

Reactions as lady shares experience at hotel

Netizens on TikTok confirmed in the comments section that the sink looked so scary and creepy.

@aneeke_ade said:

“This thing is spiritual nothing wey una wan tell me.”

Black Introvert reacted:

“Just looking at the picture creeps me out!!! How did you sleep. It's looking spiritual sef.”

Dam|lare said:

“Na spiritual filter, as person Dey wash hand or face inside it, na so his|her glory dey dissolve.”

Mrs Essie Ann Bang said:

“I'm checking out asap! I don't care how much it cost to check in.”

Empyrean Virgo reacted:

“Nothing u go tell me. na skinwalker way panic and no know wetin e go change to make they no catch am be that.”

Arts_by_TeeJay said:

“No I can't. l can't. l just can't! E go be like sey na me and anaconda follow lodge.”

@user1879789875037 reacted:

“Abeg next time, if you wan post this kain video try dey let us know say danger dey ahead. I almost fell on the staircase.”

Bun Bun 2 said:

“Nah! I immediately got the shivers! There's something ABSOLUTELY wrong with it! God.”

Engrolessed commented:

“God knows I wouldn't touch it till I leave me that prays against cat.”

@daramolamafolayom reacted:

“I will not close my eyes till day break I swear.”

Zinnybae said:

“God forbid I will shout and run away.”

Hotel guest displays towel that scared him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man shared a video showcasing the object he saw in his hotel room that left him bewildered.

According to him, everytime his hotel room was cleaned, he always returned to see his towel on his bed in a particular shape.

