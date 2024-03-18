A young Nigerian lady has shared a video revealing her experience in a hotel she lodged at Ogun state

The lady who booked the hotel at midnight displayed the washing sink in the toilet which had the colour of a python's skin

Netizens reacting in the comments section found the situation very creepy with some saying it might be spiritual

A Nigerian lady has sparked massive reactions on TikTok with her experience at a hotel she lodged in Ogun state.

The lady identified as @nan_ceey17 on the platform revealed that she booked the hotel at midnight.

Lady displays strange sink at bathroom Photo credit: @nan_ceey17/TikTok.

Lady displays sink with python's skin colour

According to the lady, everything was going smoothly until she entered the bathroom and saw a washing hand sink that had a python skin colour.

Immediately she observed the sink, she asked the hotel attendants to take her to another room.

She captioned the video:

“POV: You lodged at an hotel in Ogun State at midnight. I know dammn well I'm a sinner! No amount of my prayer go reach heaven! I just change room asap.”

Reactions as lady shares experience at hotel

Netizens on TikTok confirmed in the comments section that the sink looked so scary and creepy.

@aneeke_ade said:

“This thing is spiritual nothing wey una wan tell me.”

Black Introvert reacted:

“Just looking at the picture creeps me out!!! How did you sleep. It's looking spiritual sef.”

Dam|lare said:

“Na spiritual filter, as person Dey wash hand or face inside it, na so his|her glory dey dissolve.”

Mrs Essie Ann Bang said:

“I'm checking out asap! I don't care how much it cost to check in.”

Empyrean Virgo reacted:

“Nothing u go tell me. na skinwalker way panic and no know wetin e go change to make they no catch am be that.”

Arts_by_TeeJay said:

“No I can't. l can't. l just can't! E go be like sey na me and anaconda follow lodge.”

@user1879789875037 reacted:

“Abeg next time, if you wan post this kain video try dey let us know say danger dey ahead. I almost fell on the staircase.”

Bun Bun 2 said:

“Nah! I immediately got the shivers! There's something ABSOLUTELY wrong with it! God.”

Engrolessed commented:

“God knows I wouldn't touch it till I leave me that prays against cat.”

@daramolamafolayom reacted:

“I will not close my eyes till day break I swear.”

Zinnybae said:

“God forbid I will shout and run away.”

Source: Legit.ng