An expectant mother shared a video showing people that she is expecting twin babies after going for a scan at the hospital

In the heartwarming video, the mother brought out the result of the scan and waved it as she danced in uncontrollable joy

Her followers on TikTok quickly started congratulating her in the comment section, while some prayed to also have twin babies

A pregnant lady was overjoyed after a scan showed that she would be having twins.

In a viral video, the woman took to social media to share the joyful news with her followers, who also congratulated her.

The woman danced joyfully after the scan showed she was expecting twin babies. Photo credit: TikTok/@gracelove108.

Source: TikTok

The video showed the lady dancing while waving the result of the scan in the air for her followers to see.

She revealed that the two children developing in her womb were baby boys. Her baby bump is not so visible yet.

The heartwarming video she posted touched many of her followers as they congratulated her. Some of them said they were praying to also have twins.

At the moment, the short clip has over 7k likes and more than 1k comments after it was shared by @gracelove108.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users congratulate lady expecting twin babies

@happiness said::

"God that is my prayer. I've got 2 girls with 3 C's and I lost the first one being a boy and now i am having 2 girls. Oh my good Lord, hear my prayers."

@user7215754558038 commented:

"Congrats darling I tap from your blessings."

@Realtor Linda said:

"I tap from this testimony."

@Lily commented:

"Congratulations and I claim this blessing Amen."

@Iamchilota said:

"Awwwwwwwn….I just put myself in your shoes. The joy too much."

@Lolo with God said:

"God, please bless me with one. Any gender at all."

Woman gives birth at the age of 54

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian woman became a mother of triplets at the age of 54.

She had posted a video on social media explaining that she welcomed the kids through IVF.

The mother said it was her first time giving birth, and a lot of people were surprised.

Source: Legit.ng