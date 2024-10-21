A Nigerian lady has shared a video showing the heartwarming messages she saw on her younger sister's phone

A Nigerian lady recently shared a video showing the supportive messages sent to her younger sister by her best friend.

The messages, filled with concern and care, emphasised the beauty of their friendship with each other.

Lady reads younger sister's messages Photo credit: @leelaarhs_living/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady gushes over sister and her 'bestie'

Leelaarhs_living took to TikTok share the heartwarming messages, praising the genuine bond between her sibling and friend.

The messages revealed a thoughtful best friend consistently checking in on Zeenat's school-related activities.

The text messages read:

"Zeenat, have you finished writing your home economics notes?" and "Are you ready for school?"

Another message showed the friend's consideration:

"I'm ready but haven't eaten. Bye bye."

These simple yet caring messages showed a deep-seated friendship that left the elder sister in awe.

"POV: My baby sister has a real best friend. Their friendship too do o," the video's caption read.

Reactions as lady posts messages on sister's phone

The TikTok post touched many netizens who praised the friends' heartwarming relationship.

Commentators applauded the best friend's dedication and interest in Zeenat's academic well-being.

@TSHIRT VENDOR IN IBADAN said:

"We want to see your sister and Aisha bestie ooo."

@Zeenah said:

"All Zeenat’s deserve good friends."

@Akinbolade said:

"4 naira per message."

@Oladepo Temilola Aderiyike commented:

"All of us at stage has a friend like this but life happens."

@ikeoluwa_Nimi said:

"This is very beautiful. For her to remind her friend of assignment."

@Atokelove1 said:

"Me nd my werey bestie too we are named aisha nd zeenat."

@Cassie said:

"My yeye friend that time wey her mouth no fit dey one place, I lost my school bag she go tell my papa after all my begging. Wetin them beat me ehh, I no fit 4gt wetin chioma do me for my primary 2."

@kachi obi added:

"Na so we be before but now we dun scatter."

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng