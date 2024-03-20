A lady surprised onlookers by creating a cake that perfectly mimicked a gas cylinder, quickly capturing the internet’s fascination

A young lady amazed the online community by crafting a cake that bore an uncanny resemblance to a gas cylinder, instantly garnering significant online attention.

In the shared video, the lady was observed slicing into the cake, unveiling the delectable interior.

The cake has a replica of a cake. Photo credit: @sweetestp2

Source: TikTok

Upon taking a bite, she confirmed to all viewers that it was indeed a cake, dispelling any lingering doubts about it being a gas cylinder.

As shared by @sweetestp2, the unique culinary creation not only showcased her baking prowess but also her innovative approach, making her a sensation in the online baking community.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Mr Grace said:

“Who else e first thought it is gas earlier.”

Margret Mmesoma wrote:

“Very soon una go turn human being to cake.”

User2810940509960 commented:

“Like how I don't understand please someone should tell me is that a eating cake.”

Daybusy also commented:

“If this cylinder spoil you go buy am o!”

Depuritymakeover:

“The cake ke so fine.”

Mhizteenah635:

“Denoblequeen1 Come and recreate oo, trust you.”

SPK AnneTAnjaimen:

“Na me go chop the top... buh next time do it with 30kg that one sweet pass.”

Favie_jay:

“Not me thinking they want to do cooking competition.”

Richardson:

“Which country is this?”

Sweet83837:

“Very soon una go turn me to cake.”

Jezreel Paul Francisco:

“So beautiful, Which country is that?”

Baker makes beautiful handbag cake

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a hugely talented Nigerian lady who is a baker showed off a nice cake she baked in the shape of a handbag.

The amazing baker, who is based in Ibadan, Oyo state, posted a video on her TikTok handle, @lohlahcakes, showing people what she could do with her creativity.

The handbag-shaped cake was in black and could be mistaken for a real handbag if not told otherwise.

Source: Legit.ng