Young Lady Creates Cake Having Gas Cylinder Replica, Takes a Slice in the Video
- A lady surprised onlookers by creating a cake that perfectly mimicked a gas cylinder, quickly capturing the internet’s fascination
- The video showed her slicing into the cake, unveiling its attractive interior
- Upon taking a bite, she affirmed to all that it was indeed a cake, not a gas cylinder
A young lady amazed the online community by crafting a cake that bore an uncanny resemblance to a gas cylinder, instantly garnering significant online attention.
In the shared video, the lady was observed slicing into the cake, unveiling the delectable interior.
Upon taking a bite, she confirmed to all viewers that it was indeed a cake, dispelling any lingering doubts about it being a gas cylinder.
As shared by @sweetestp2, the unique culinary creation not only showcased her baking prowess but also her innovative approach, making her a sensation in the online baking community.
Watch the video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Mr Grace said:
“Who else e first thought it is gas earlier.”
Margret Mmesoma wrote:
“Very soon una go turn human being to cake.”
User2810940509960 commented:
“Like how I don't understand please someone should tell me is that a eating cake.”
Daybusy also commented:
“If this cylinder spoil you go buy am o!”
Depuritymakeover:
“The cake ke so fine.”
Mhizteenah635:
“Denoblequeen1 Come and recreate oo, trust you.”
SPK AnneTAnjaimen:
“Na me go chop the top... buh next time do it with 30kg that one sweet pass.”
Favie_jay:
“Not me thinking they want to do cooking competition.”
Richardson:
“Which country is this?”
Sweet83837:
“Very soon una go turn me to cake.”
Jezreel Paul Francisco:
“So beautiful, Which country is that?”
