Young Lady Creates Cake Having Gas Cylinder Replica, Takes a Slice in the Video
People

Young Lady Creates Cake Having Gas Cylinder Replica, Takes a Slice in the Video

by  Basit Jamiu
  • A lady surprised onlookers by creating a cake that perfectly mimicked a gas cylinder, quickly capturing the internet’s fascination
  • The video showed her slicing into the cake, unveiling its attractive interior
  • Upon taking a bite, she affirmed to all that it was indeed a cake, not a gas cylinder

A young lady amazed the online community by crafting a cake that bore an uncanny resemblance to a gas cylinder, instantly garnering significant online attention.

In the shared video, the lady was observed slicing into the cake, unveiling the delectable interior.

The lady sliced her cake
The cake has a replica of a cake. Photo credit: @sweetestp2
Source: TikTok

Upon taking a bite, she confirmed to all viewers that it was indeed a cake, dispelling any lingering doubts about it being a gas cylinder.

As shared by @sweetestp2, the unique culinary creation not only showcased her baking prowess but also her innovative approach, making her a sensation in the online baking community.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Mr Grace said:

“Who else e first thought it is gas earlier.”

Margret Mmesoma wrote:

“Very soon una go turn human being to cake.”

User2810940509960 commented:

“Like how I don't understand please someone should tell me is that a eating cake.”

Daybusy also commented:

“If this cylinder spoil you go buy am o!”

Depuritymakeover:

“The cake ke so fine.”

Mhizteenah635:

“Denoblequeen1 Come and recreate oo, trust you.”

SPK AnneTAnjaimen:

“Na me go chop the top... buh next time do it with 30kg that one sweet pass.”

Favie_jay:

“Not me thinking they want to do cooking competition.”

Richardson:

“Which country is this?”

Sweet83837:

“Very soon una go turn me to cake.”

Jezreel Paul Francisco:

“So beautiful, Which country is that?”

Source: Legit.ng

