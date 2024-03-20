A video showcasing a Nigerian lady who constructed a rental property for six tenants captured widespread online interest

She documented the building’s progress, from laying the foundation to the final touches

The lady revealed that she finished the rental units in a mere ten months, a feat that earned her an outpour of good wishes

The young lady announced she has become a landlady. Photo credit: @kemithairs

Source: TikTok

As shared by @kemithairs, she proudly shared that the completion of these rental flats took a mere 10 months, a revelation that was met with a flurry of congratulatory messages and well wishes.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Temmy's collection said:

“Where una dey see money ooo I tire show me way nor.”

Zeerod empire100 wrote:

“Congratulations sweet, mine soon n Sha Alah..'m extremely happy in seeing this.”

Adelodun olota commented:

“Alihamudulilahi congratulations am so happy for t may Almighty allah build my own for me too insha Allah.”

Mofesola__:

“Congratulations x.”

Rukayatadekunle:

“Congratulations am next.”

Funmilolaesther94:

“Congratulations am the next.”

Zaynab Yusuf810:

“Congratulations I key into your success. So help me God.”

Oyedolapo omo fasasie:

“Temi naa ade insha Allah lola inu osU Ramadan tawa yi. Congratulations.”

Source: Legit.ng