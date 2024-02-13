A highly talented lady who bakes cakes has impressed her fans on TikTok after she shared a video of a nicely shaped piece of cake

In the video, the baker based in Ibadan was adding finishing to the cake, which was shaped like a feminine handbag

Some TikTok users who saw the work praised the lady for her amazing creativity and said they wanted something like that made for them

A hugely talented Nigerian lady who is a baker showed off a nice cake she baked in the shape of a handbag.

The amazing baker posted a video on her TikTok handle, @lohlahcakes, showing people what she could do with her creativity.

The lady has been praised for her creativity. Photo credit: TikTok/@lohlahcakes.

Source: TikTok

The handbag-shaped cake is black in colour, and people could mistake it for a real handbag. Some won't know until they are told it is a cake.

The skilled baker was adding finishing tot he cake in the clip. A few of her followers who commented appreciated her creativity.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady bakes beautiful cake that looks like a handbag

@Amaka asked:

"How much is the cake? I'm interested please."

@prîçêlëss Gøld said:

"OMG. You are good."

Baker teaches young people how to bake

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian baker posted a video to show the performance of her apprentices, whom she asked to bake.

In a video that has received over 8 million views on Tiktok, the professional baker rated the performance of the students.

She told Legit.ng that at the end of the exercise, she picked the best cake and named the winner.

Lady divorces husband over wedding cake

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a married lady dumped her husband barely 24 hours after their wedding ceremony.

This happened because the lady said the man smashed their wedding cake on her face despite the fact that she had pleaded with him to avoid such action.

The lady disclosed that she was claustrophobic and panicked after the incident, saying she had no option but to end the marriage almost immediately after it kicked off.

Source: Legit.ng