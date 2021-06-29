A Nigerian lady, Ade Bimpe, has impressed many with her baking skill as she made a cake in the shape of a sewing machine

Many people said she is talented as they added that the baker will not have any problem getting offers

There were some Facebook users who funnily wanted to know if everything around the baked sewing machine is also a cake

A young Nigerian lady and talented baker, Ade Bimpe, has wowed many with her skill on Facebook and people wanted more.

In a post on Saturday, June 26, the lady posted photos of the sewing machine cake she baked for a client on BAD CAKE DAY Facebook group.

The talented lady has been massively praised on social media. Photo source: Ade Bimpe

Source: Facebook

I have never done anything like this

Bimpe revealed that she was nervous when the order came as she had never done anything of that shape before.

Just as she was about rejecting the order, the baker summoned courage and went all in. That courage gave birth to a masterpiece.

Everything is a cake

Photos showed a cake that could be mistaken for a real sawing machine from afar. One of the snaps shows her in the sculpting process.

Her story quickly went viral on Facebook. It already had over 31,000 comments at the time of writing this report.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Benedict Lilian said:

"That cake is absolutely beautiful, it left me speechless, for a moment I thought it was a real sewing machine, until I looked at it closely, girl you got it."

Awoye Bobmanuel said:

"Great work. But the scissors ND buttons too na cake, make person no go put mouth for scissors the tin cut am ooh. But Love ur work."

Maduakolam Nnaemeka said:

"Jesus i didn't even read the write up at first tought it's just normal Post this is wowwww keep it up God bless your hustle."

King P Izuchukwu said:

"Wait ooo Chey na cake be all this work abi na welder work? If na cake hmmm very soon she go for produce robot using cake,. Flower u too much."

