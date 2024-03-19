A Nigerian man has taken to social media to share his bitter experience with a lady who had begged him for help

Out of his kindness, he requested her account details and wanted to send her N50k but mistakenly sent N500k

His chat with the lady showed the shocking action she took next despite him telling her it was a mistake

A Nigerian man, Abdulsalam Abdullah, has lamented online that a lady he rendered financial help to scammed him of N500k.

A shocked Abdulsalam said it was the first time he would make such a mistake.

Abdulsalam's mistake

In a now-viral tweet on X, Abdulsalam shared his chats with the lady, showing how she scammed him.

The chats showed how the lady sought his financial aid, lamenting that she drank only water the night before.

The lady, who claimed to be a Muslim and has a daughter, said she was doing the Ramadan fasting with no hope for food to break the fast with.

Touched, Abdulsalam requested her account details and mistakenly sent N500k instead of N50k. He quickly notified the lady of the error and forwarded her his account details for a refund but she already blocked him.

"...May Allah forgive her and me too. I’ve reported the transaction on my Kuda and my bro that works in UBA already asked for her details, hopefully we get positive outcome," Abdulsalam wrote.

@Iampenlord's experience angered many

@itstheworld38 said:

"You didn't have to mention your bro works in UBA and willing to help, because you are suppose to get an affidavit in court before banks can help you retrieve your money, so whatever he will be doing is not legal, so you don't put his job on the line."

@Ishow_leck said:

"This one is not starving, she’s just a sc&m. We’ve many of them on twitter here. They have made so many people stop helping the real one."

@fauzziyahshoney said:

"She might not even have a daughter to begin with. It looks like a format.

"I hope you get your money back.

"I once transferred 1.9m to my dispatch rider by mistake. He returned everything."

@gbolahan_9 said:

"I mistakenly fund one guy sporty acct 10k instead of 1k . Bro told me that his acct is unable to transfer at the moment."

@akomscopy said:

"No be say 500k no much ooo but mehn.

"Money she can or will spend in a day.

"Well me personally I don’t give money anymore online.

"I have people in street, church and association I can assist with the money.

"Never ever online again, even though I get trillions."

@_EmirJnr_01 said:

"50k should be enough for them refunding the 450k will even get her helps more from you."

