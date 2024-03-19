A Nigerian lady who spent millions of naira to set up her new apartment in Lagos has made a video about it

The lady bought new home appliances like AC and TV and gave her sitting classy sofa and a dining set

A few people who watched the video wondered why she spent so much money on a rented apartment

A Nigerian lady has shared the renovations she did on a rented apartment in Lagos state.

After paying for the house, she (@i_am_zeri) showed people the state of the flat before she got down to work on it.

Some people repainted the newly rented apartment. Photo source: @i_am_zeri

POP design in rented apartment

The people she employed repainted the house. After that, she put neon light to enhance the beauty of the POP.

The lady spent N370k on a TV console and media wall. She also installed new gadgets and furniture pieces in the house.

She stated that she spent a lot of money on decoration because such a spacious apartment in Lagos is hard to come by

Olaoluwa said:

"Wait a minute, you're upgrading and blow*ing this kind of money fixing a rented apartment?"

Leo said:

"My tenants just Dey do this kind renovation for he apartment I Dey wait am, make I increase am boom, if he nor fit pay I move in."

Ceh James Alabi said:

"Your landlord will soon come and increase your rent."

SHODI said:

"Pop ceilings for a rented apartment? No o not with the way lagos landlords are moving mad."

prettybee asked:

"Please how much does the console cost?"

She replied:

"Had it done for N370k."

Official_Thynokluzy_002 said:

"Na this kind girl I Dey find now."

MORE STAR wondered:

"You rebuild parson house? Abi waytin I dea see."

Moyinoluwa said:

"I hope you bought the house. If it was rented like I heard, I'm not sure it's worth the trouble. Naija landlords can literally force you out."

