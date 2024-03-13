A newly-wedded wife has sent social media into a frenzy over her large appetite in her matrimonial home

An emerging video showed the lady frying a crate of eggs and surprisingly combining it with a big bread, among other edibles

Some people argued that she only did it for content, while others criticised her for eating like a glutton

A video of a newly-wedded wife frying a crate of eggs for herself has sparked outrage on social media.

The clip was shared on Facebook by lifestyle influencer Nsikak Effiong who appeared shocked by the lady's action.

She enjoyed herself after cooking a crate of eggs. Photo Credit: Nsikak Effiong

Source: Facebook

Wording on the clip explained that it was the lady's first week in her husband's house.

New wife eats crate of eggs alone

The clip started with the new wife breaking raw eggs from a crate. After seemingly exhausting them, she went on to fry the eggs.

After frying, she poured the whole eggs into a large plate and enjoyed the meal with a bottle of fruit juice, chips and a big bread.

"My life my rules," wording on the video read.

Many netizens slammed the woman for wasting such a costly edible despite the economic hardship in the country.

People blasted the newly wedded wife

Ada Naija said:

"I think this is a poverty mindset.

"Remember when we were kids and we said we will buy a trailer of ice cream and cake or cartons of banana."

Precious Benjamin said:

"Why she dey chop like say she wan go prison the next day, God abeg oo."

Angela Moses said:

"Ahhhh you no dey eat for your house before?

"Guess it’s just content."

Priscilla Ogochukwu David said:

"I pity that your husband.

"He doesn't know what he kept at home."

Rianat Sanni Rain said:

"She no even sabi fry egg."

Ruth John said:

"No wayI don’t believe she’s able to finish it."

Ogbu Ogochukwu said:

"For this economy??????"

Angela Onoja said:

"Ah! I was waiting to see the family members that were going to eat it with her.

"This is a glutton but they will call her foodie."

Married woman who cooks once a month

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a newly-married woman had shown how she cooks once a month.

The lady identified as @olaedo.owenbrown on TikTok shared a video of herself cooking different meals which she said would last for a month. According to Olaedo, cooking all the meals at once for the month makes it easier for her to have weekend timeouts as a young lady who works 9-5.

While her husband helps her in buying groceries, she does the cooking and this helps cut down the stress. She added that she usually prepares three different kinds of soup which will be enough for the family till the month ends.

Source: Legit.ng