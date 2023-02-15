A Nigerian lady who was only able to get an old house for rent in Ibadan for her business did a thorough renovation

People who saw her break tiles, fix new ones, and change the look of the ceiling hoped she had the permission of the landlord

TikTokers who watched her video asked what she would do if the landlord evicted her

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

A Nigerian baker (@cakesbysharawow) has shared a video of how she renovated her cake studio. She said after some searching, she was able to get a space.

The video she shared showed that she invested much into the interior decor to make the place fit for her business. After she was convinced that she could renovate to her taste, the lady got down to work.

The lady changed the tiles, doors and other things. Photo source: @cakesbysharawow

Source: TikTok

Lady changed tiles in rented building

The lady got tilers to break up the house's old tiles and fix hers. She even had the old doors changed.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

According to the baker, the renovation started months after she paid the rent. The lady also worked on the house's ceiling to make it look like POP was fixed.

In other videos, she showed people how the whole place looked after all the renovation work.

Watch one of her videos below:

Below are some of the reactions:

Sweetchiomy said:

"This is too much work done in favour of the landlord in my opinion."

favourchris64 asked:

"Hope u negotiated well with the landlord/ landlady before starting this renovation?"

Queen Diana111 said:

"Nile onile. God Abeg ooo."

TripleE said:

"Why not buy d house instead. If I’m d landlord, I will be adding money to ur rent monthly since youu have money."

Sammy Richie wondered:

"Is that where you want to live forever."

ashaby03 asked:

"If the landlord say make you move out what will you do?"

_Blackmagiq said:

"I hope you don’t regret it. Talking from experience."

Another lady renovates house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady shared a video of the house she rented and decided to do a thorough renovation.

Seeing that the tiles in the kitchen did not suit her taste, she had everything removed, and new ones were fixed.

In the bathroom, she removed the block demarcation and restructured the place. She revealed that her landlady already gave her permission for the renovation.

Source: Legit.ng