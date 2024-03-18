A lady has sparked a conversation on social media as she showcased some old furniture in her house

She asked people what N120 could get them in Nigeria at the moment and went on to show their dining table and chairs bought at just 120

Many netizens were blown away at the longevity of the furniture and decried how bad things have become in the country

A Nigerian lady stunned people by showing off the dining table and chairs her father bought at N120 in 1988.

@debbiesocials1 wondered what N120 can get one in Nigeria apart from Gala, a sausage roll sold in Nigeria.

She said the dining table and chairs are still strong. Photo Credit: @debbiesocials1

In her TikTok showcase, @debbiesocials1 held one of the chairs and pushed it to show its strength after 36 years.

@debbiesocials1 hit the dining table to show it was still very strong after many years. Her video went viral and stirred massive reactions.

People lamented over how the naira has lost its value over the years.

Watch the video below:

People marvelled at the 1988 dining table

Austin said:

"To get this now u need over N1.5m now. This country no go fit better again."

king mahoney said:

"And it still strong I no understand wetin all this pple dey make now."

EMI_FUZZY said:

"I'm richer than him when he we're approximately at my age.. a whole dinning 120, my cushion worth ×5,833.4 hmm I even rich pass my papa too."

ABRAHAM said:

"Na to reverse time with 5k, to 1980 make i go buy plenty things."

OBANLA.Rocky said:

"Sell it for me 150 and make extra gain of #30 naira."

Henri Robert said:

"Where you wan see quality gala for N120?

"Dey play."

Chuby476 said:

"Omo if you see our own ehh my father will always say azurum ya mgbe ma alubem nwayi."

Aticu said:

"This type of dining would cost nothing less than 500,000 in today’s Nigeria….. we’re finished."

Receipt of Honda Civic sold in 1976

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a receipt of a Honda Civic car sold in 1976 had caused a stir online.

The man, identified as Isaac Fayose, shared on his Instagram page a copy of a Honda Civic car purchase made in 1976. In the receipt he posted, the car was sold for N3205 only. He captioned the post:

"Brand new Honda Civic #3,205 naira only!! 1976.

"Please how much is Honda Civic Tokunbo today ?"

