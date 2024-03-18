A Nigerian woman has shared the letter written by her daughter in primary school to her class teacher

The mother revealed that her daughter instructed her not to open the letter after she found it in her school bag

Her daughter appreciated her class teacher for being a good tutor and for inculcating knowledge in her

A Nigerian woman has melted hearts on social media after sharing a handwritten letter drafted by her daughter.

The emotional mother shared the letter on a public Facebook group identified as OMAM and netizens reacted to it.

Basic 2 girl writes letter to teacher

In her letter, the smart child appreciated her class teacher for being an outstanding teacher and making sure she enjoys sound education, promising never to forget her.

She wrote:

“Mrs. Ferguson, thank you for teaching,me very well and to all the teachers I've met is also good, I thank all of them too. When I left your class this is what I will be doing to all of them and I will not forget you and your class called Basic two. Thank you very much, I want to thank you said Bisola.”

While sharing a photo of the letter, the girl's mother revealed that she found the letter while going through her daughter's school bag.

The girl had also asked her mother not to read the letter as it was meant for only her teacher's eyes.

Reactions trail girl's letter to class teacher

The girl’s handwriting and knowledge of appreciation ignited reactions from netizens in the comments section.

Grace Ebere Opurum said:

“Imagine a small child with brain and good handwriting, God bless you.”

Doris Michael Ozougwu said:

“Good girl keep it up.”

Lovethann Ekene said:

“Mummy, baby said "don't read" but you read, WHY? May God continue to bless you baby with more wisdom and knowledge in Jesus name amen.”

Clementina Obetta said:

“Your daughter said that you should not read the letter. You read it which is a mother's way of checking up on what their children do You did not only read it but made it public. Haba!”

Angela Nneka Ekperechukwu said:

“Madam try deliver her message oo.”

Betty Atulomah said:

“Please make sure Mrs Ferguson gets this.”

Owoseni Alausa Seun said:

“Please give to her teacher, she really appreciate her teaching.”

Owa Harry reacted:

“Well written appreciation note. Going places baby girl.”

Adebisi Kotila Olubisose reacted:

“God bless you baby girl. I'm even happy here. May God continue to keep you.”

Damush Mwanret Fortune lliya said:

“Oh!!!!! Such a beautiful soul you have there. God bless you darling. Being a teacher myself I'm moved by her kind gesture.”

