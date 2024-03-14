A Nigerian man residing in the United States has said he is still looking for anyone who can disappear and appear for a reward of N500k

According to him, he announced the challenge in December 2023 but no one came forward to attempt it

He stated that it is still on and the prize is still very much valid and added an important condition that must be met

Ifeanyi Eze, a US-based educational consultant, has announced a N500k prize for a disappearing and appearing challenge.

This was confirmed in a Facebook post Ifeanyi made on Wednesday, March 13.

Ifeanyi said no one has come forward for the challenge since December 2023. Photo Credit: AFP, Facebook/Ifeanyi Eze

Source: Getty Images

Ifeanyi revealed he did the challenge in December 2023, but no one had attempted it.

Ifeanyi gives one condition to be met

He declared that the N500k prize is still available, adding that anyone interested should be able to disappear and appear in the presence of five or more people. Ifeanyi wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

"Last December, I said if you know anyone that can disappear and reappear, I will give them N500k. Till now, we no see anyone. The prize is still valid. Go and get any spiritual person, let him or her disappear in the presence of 5 or more persons. We need verifiable evidence!"

Ifeanyi's challenge comes barely six months after an Abuja man announced a manhood theft challenge with an initial N10 million reward.

Netizens react to Ifeanyi Eze's post

Charity Ben Enukora said:

"Someone disappeared here last month and reappeared some distance away in my presence. I will help you deliver the prize ."

Kingsley Uche said:

"Only the money to buy kabus kabash, ganduse gandusa to prepare the concoctions I need to disappear is up to 1 million. Make the money 3million."

Alexander Onuoha said:

"The way some persons believe illusion to be real they funny me....You reason am how person wan disappear come reappear."

Isaac O Brown said:

"I for do am, but the money too small...

"I can't be showing my super powers online for such a small amount, everyone will now know my secret identity... "

Charles John Chukwuma said:

"I have my uncle kwechirichukwu, he will do it in seconds no doubt, but he said I should tell you that 500k is small for that make it 1m."

Prince Getrich said:

"My brother, I know about three people who can disappear and reappear, it can be tested with goat or cow in your presence, who can you send to represent you because I know your not in the country, you can inbox ,I will give you their number."

Gloria Iwuala Page said:

"This is what I hear about some guys, the moment they travel outside Nigeria they start seeing things the other way round, some even stop believing in God their creator, some start saying all sort of things regarding to religion, forgetting that most things are real."

Man offers N35m for manhood theft display

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a businessman had offered N35 million for a manhood theft display.

Recall that Kel offered N10 million for any native doctor or fellow who could steal his male organ. In a Facebook post, Kel announced an improved offer of N35 million, saying no one had come forward yet.

The Abuja resident bemoaned how people have suffered untold humiliation, torture and lost their lives by being accused of taking people's male organs. He maintained that the purpose of his challenge was to affirm that stories of male organ theft in the public were all false.

Source: Legit.ng