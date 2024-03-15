Ifeanyi Eze, an educational consultant based in the US, is still looking for anyone with the ability to disappear and appear with juju

From an initial N500k reward, Ifeanyi has increased it to N2 million for anyone who can prove him wrong about juju

In a chat with Legit.ng, Ifeanyi shared why he thinks juju has its limitations and disappearing is one of them

Hours after announcing a N500k reward, Ifeanyi Eze has increased it to N2 million for anyone capable of disappearing and appearing with juju.

Juju can be described as an object revered by certain West African folks that is infused with magical power or the magical power itself.

Ifeanyi believes juju has its limitations. The image on the left is for illustration purpose and is not related to the story. Photo Credit: Peeterv, Facebook/Ifeanyi Eze

Ifeanyi, a US-based educational consultant, believes juju can't make one disappear and reappear.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, dared anyone interested to prove him wrong and take the N2 million reward.

"I have increased the prize to 2 million naira. Juju has ZERO capacity to make anyone disappear and reappear. You can just prove me wrong and collect the money," Ifeanyi wrote.

Ifeanyi Eze speaks on his juju challenge

When quizzed about the juju challenge, Ifeanyi told Legit.ng that he thinks juju works but it has limitations.

Ifeanyi stated some limitations of juju, arguing that it can't alter the laws of physics governing space and time. In his words:

"I think juju works, but it has limits.

"Juju can help you divinate and know a few things about someone’s life or future, but it doesn’t have the details.

"Juju may increase your sales by making people wanna buy from you, but it cannot print money for you.

"I don’t believe juju can make anyone disappear and reappear because that is going to alter the laws of physics governing space and time. Macro matter cannot disappear from out of the observable universe.

"I am arguing it from the aspect of science."

Ifeanyi Eze's challenge caused a stir

Justin Abosi said:

"Baba I witnessed that corocoro along Ekona road SW Cameroon when we jam Amba boys 2017. It was horrific journey from Ikom Calabar to Buea Cameroon. These guys are not smiling nor talking. I saw guns and sickle-shaped knives hanging on the air.

"The boys appeared in front of our bus."

David Chris said:

"They should disappear and appear in US ifeanyi add that one too, let's raise the vawulence bar higher."

Edyoung Isok said:

"Oga u get money like this u no use it help people like to run business over here and earn a decent living rather than placing a bounty for who fit appear and disappear."

Iruoma said:

"Juju actually works.

"People that has agwu can disappear let alone juju."

Sunday Bright Chigozie said:

"Will keep on saying this,you are just farming impressions, since Facebook started paying, most of you in the western world will just put up anything, target those here just to smile to the bank, I pray you are been ignored, end."

Austine Oviawe said:

"You can and you should. Even verify acclaimed miracles and subject them to very thorough medical and scientific verifications. True miracles are verifiable, and can stand in the face of any test."

