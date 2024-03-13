"This Country Nawa": Nigerian Lady Displays What She Found Inside Pack of Toothpaste, Video Trends
- A Nigerian lady has caused a frenzy on social media after revealing what she found inside the pack of toothpaste she bought
- The lady purchased the toothpaste by the roadside at night only to open it in the morning to see a smaller pack inside
- Social media users reacted massively to the video with many recounting how they once got scammed
PAY ATTENTION: The 2024 Business Leaders Awards Present Entrepreneurs that Change Nigeria for the Better. Check out their Stories!
A young Nigerian lady has shared her pain online after getting scammed by a toothpaste vendor.
The lady identified as @flourish3065 on TikTok displayed the content of toothpaste she bought by the roadside.
Lady gets scammed by roadside vendor
The lady revealed that she bought the toothpaste for N900 by the roadside at night.
To her utmost shock, when she unveiled the contents of the toothpaste, she found a smaller pack of toothpaste inside and a thick paper.
She captioned the video:
“POV; You bought toothpaste by the roadside at night. My Nigeria people e never reach like this oo.”
Reactions as lady gets scammed
The video stirred reactions from netizens who asked her to be glad that she saw toothpaste although it was a smaller size.
NailTechin|badan said:
“Dey thank God say you still see the Oral B what if na Olive dey inside.”
BigFey said:
“U see toothpaste Abi u no see.”
Mimie reacted:
“Double portion.”
@_abikeade said:
“U bought economy not first class.”
@khalidniiu said:
"What is this world turning into now? Scam everywhere."
@limited _edition768 said:
“Atleast you still see paste.”
@splendid215 said:
“Wahala.”
Watch the video below:
POS lady laments after getting scammed
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a shocking incident of a POS scam in Nigeria surfaced online. A POS operator was duped N75,000 by a crafty con artist who used counterfeit money to pay for a bank transfer.
In a now-viral TikTok video, the victim, a woman who runs a small shop with a POS terminal, was approached by the alleged scammer, pretending to be a customer.
PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
Source: Legit.ng