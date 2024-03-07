A Nigerian lady has shared her funny experience after contributing money with her sister to buy chicken and chips

In the viral video shared via the TikTok app, the lady was seen counting the chips one by one to share it equally

The video ignited massive reactions from netizens who recounted their hilarious experiences with siblings

A Nigerian lady who paired with her sister to purchase chicken and chips has left netizens rolling on the floor with a funny video.

The lady identified as @chizzy711 on TikTok shared a clip showing the moment she shared the pack of chicken and chips.

Sisters share chicken and chips Photo credit: @chizzy711/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady counts chips one by one

According to the lady, she and her sister contributed money to get it and she was mandated to share the portions equally.

Chizzy counted the chips one by one and divided them into different portions to ensure transparency.

She captioned the video:

“POV: you and your sister added your money to buy KFC.”

Reactions as lady counts chips

Netizens stormed the comments section to recount how they also shared things with their family members that way.

Shee Lah said:

“We had a rule growing up. YOU BREAK I PICK so the precision in cutting cake was on an architectural standard.”

@justracy99 said:

“Are we all from the same family.” I'm spiderman bro said: “If you continue to give temporary solutions.”

IdehenBecky reacted:

“Our last born go still say na my own long pass.”

@user8851271460035 reacted:

“It's giving one for you one for me.”

Efya w said:

“It's screaming "If you continue to give temporary solutions to the poorest of the poor."

@bribri said:

“I can't eat food that has been touched while I'm seeing ah ah.”

@sub-rina reacted:

“Anytime me go buy kfc fi me and me bredda me wonder if the ppl dem no like him cause 1 leg and 1 wing always end up Inna fi him box.”

DemiGod said:

“My lil sis will insist on using ruler or measuring tape.”

Watch the video below:

Lady eats sick sister's food

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young lady shared a video that captured when her sibling visited her at the hospital while she was sick.

The sister carried the lady's food and started eating without care. While devouring the food, the patient (@thedejahmone) looked at her surprised. She had to drag the food out of her hands.

Source: Legit.ng