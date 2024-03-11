A Nigerian man has gone viral on social media after a video showed him burying fish inside a hole dug in a fabric shop

The surprising video showed the man squatting behind the hole and carefully arranging the fish inside it

The video ignited lots of reactions from netizens who condemned the act while recounting their experiences in similar situations

Reactions have been trailing a trending video of a young man burying fish inside a fabric store.

The man dug a small round hole in the middle of the well-stocked shop that was already tiled and classic.

Nigerian man buries fishes inside hole

Source: Instagram

Man buries fish inside shop

He carefully arranged the fish that was kept on top of a sack bag into the hole.

The man’s reason behind burying that large amount of fish was not disclosed in the video but netizens claimed that it was to enhance sales.

This is coming months after a man opened his car to see the fetish items his girlfriend hid underneath.

Reactions as man buries fish inside shop

Many netizens in the comments section reiterated that burying the fish in the middle of his shop will not surpass the power of God.

Others alleged that the act would end up bringing him more patronage from unsuspecting customers.

@ruktee_foods reacted:

“Nawa ooooo! We that wait upon the Lord will enjoy everlasting wealth and massive sales. The best that has happened to me is knowing Jesus.”

@sly_officiall said:

“After you do this one your bad character go still pursue your customers.”

@pauloot_ reacted:

“These are the issues! The blessings of the Lord maker rich and added no sorrow.”

@kins4real reacted:

“Whatever God didn't do, Fish can NEVER do it. All to bring customers to your shop. May God keep Protecting us.”

@wunmmy_riches reacted:

“When you never taste Jesus Christ, you will run from pillar to Post, looking for what God have freely given unto you, Ignorance-But seek first the kingdom of God and His righteousness, and all these things shall be added to you.”

@kingsolomon_nwankwo said:

“All these yeye things no dey work ooo, Jesus is the only way, the truth and Life. Do not be deceiveddd.”

@maverick_rex said:

“For Lagos island, those women wey Dey sell lace Dey bury full goat, and they don't even own a 2024 Land Cruiser, dem go just Dey waste meat.”

@incredible_mcjolly said:

“People should take praying more seriously because your competition isn't playing.”

@bisuga_hair reacted:

“Only God maketh Rich without adding no sorrows.”

@evextrabyjooksybaby said:

“This happens when you don't know the God you're serving.”

Watch the video below:

Pastor buries fetish items in church

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that photos emerged of a Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) pastor identified as Moses Abiodun who was arrested by the Ondo state command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) for burying something suspected to be human head inside his church.

NSCDC officials swooped on the 34-year-old suspect on Wednesday, April 27, following a tip-off that the cleric had buried some fetish items inside his church located at Ikota in Ifedore local government area of the state.

Source: Legit.ng