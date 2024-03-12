A funny Nigerian man recently stormed a hospital with a fake baby bump to mimic his wife who was in the labour room

In the video, the man displayed his protruding belly region while acting like his wife who filmed the hilarious moment

Netizens who watched the video on TikTok penned hilarious comments with many recounting their experiences

A man has gone viral on social media for mimicking his tired pregnant wife inside the labour room.

The woman with the handle @badgalmaya24 on TikTok posted the clip which showed her husband acting like her while rocking a fake baby bump.

Man mimics pregnant wife Photo credit: @badgalmaya24/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man 'mocks' pregnant wife in labour room

Maya who recorded her husband in action subtly tackled him, stating that he was trying to 'mock' her condition.

She captioned the video:

“Na mock this man come mock me for labor room. Thank you for standing by me my husband man.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man mocks his pregnant wife

Netizens stormed the comments section with hilarious reactions as many recounted their experiences. Others admired the relationship the couple shared.

Saintjohn1 said:

“I can't wait for the lucky woman that will have my child, Omo.”

@youngmummy23 reacted:

“Please allow me save it make i show my husband no be to dey serious everytime.”1

Favy reacted:

“Somehow something in me can't take this joke if I'm still in pain unless have put to birth.”

@theadeoflagos said:

“This is when you get married to lastborn.”

@praise iwinosa said:

“If na me I go call the nurses make them come help me troway you for outside.”

Iteoluwa_Kinshi said:

“When you marry we last born.”

Naza Angel reacted:

“I will just be laughing the labor pains away.”

@single and broken said:

“This man don really see you finish.”

@mama reacted:

“The boy don go inside my yansh.”

Ogefrances reacted:

“Lol the belle don go inside my yansh, May God bless all the mothers out there.”

Source: Legit.ng