In a captivating moment at a shopping centre, a Nigerian gentleman encountered a duo and proposed a spontaneous game

Captured in a sensational TikTok video, the gentleman challenged the pair to select any items they fancied within a mere half a minute

The wife swiftly embarked on a spree, selecting merchandise, as her spouse adeptly navigated the trolley through the aisles

In the bustling heart of a vibrant Nigerian shopping centre, an intriguing encounter unfolded as a local man approached a couple with a playful proposition.

As shared by @theasherkine, the air was thick with anticipation as he invited them to partake in an impromptu game, an offer which they accepted with a mix of curiosity and excitement.

The lady was fast in picking relevant things. Photo credit: @theasherkine/TikTok

Source: TikTok

As the scene played out, it was immortalized in a TikTok video that would soon capture the imagination of viewers far and wide.

With the camera rolling, the man laid out the rules: the couple had a scant 30 seconds to seize whatever their hearts desired from the plethora of goods surrounding them.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The wife, with a strategic mind and swift feet, took the lead in their retail adventure. She darted between aisles with purpose and precision, her hands reaching out to claim a treasure trove of items.

Meanwhile, her husband, a picture of focus, steered their shopping cart like a seasoned captain navigating through a sea of shoppers.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Anitai.k:

“Asherkine the day I go catch you ehh nah police go separate us.”

Chioma:

“Sabi woman Asherkine, I've been standing by every mall these days so you can see me when would it be my turn to.”

Unc:

“J.. she don too Suffer she deserve am abegs.”

Soph22ia:

“Wait!! I'm I dreaming or did she lift to bag of rice has if it was nothing.”

Mandy:

“The way she lifted two bags of rice Omo.”

ORAnnie:

"I'm from ibadan state o joy wan wound am.”

Esther.XOxo:

“This woman wasn't playing.”

Shar'OnXX:

“The woman follow loot warehouse that year cause howwwwwws.”

Ray:

“It's the lbadan state for me though.”

Emmanuel Oni:

“If I didn't hear ibadan state I would have been disappointed.”

Pretty loner:

“This woman na warrior.”

Joh4n4:

“Immediately she said "I will pick" and When I heard "Push fast" omo I knew.”

Man gifts wife who stayed with him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man has surprised his wife, who remained with him against all odds, with a new car.

His wife, identified as Perekimi Glory, recalled that the first day she met her husband, he could not afford N100 for her transport fare.

Glory, was, however not dismayed by his financial challenge at that time and is now reaping the reward of her perseverance.

Source: Legit.ng