A lady who achieved what many are still dreaming of at a young age has made a video on TikTok

The lady stood in front of her new house and said that she broke a generational curse by turning a landlady

People said that her story inspired them, and they hoped to also build or buy a house soon for themselves

A young lady of 22 rejoiced and popped a drink as she became a landlady abroad at a young age.

The lady (@mkaythecreator) was so excited as she stood beside her new white Audi car parked in front of the house. She wore a black gown.

Buying house in America

She told people she broke a generational curse with the achievement. Many in her comment section wondered how she pulled it off.

A few people said that they were trying to figure out their lives at the age of 22. The landlady showed off the interior of the house in another video.

JB said:

"I don’t even know you but I’m so proud of you & pray God blesses you with many more homes to come. The courage it takes to break a generational case!! Congratulations."

Lissa Edd said:

"I’m 22 and I still ask my mum what will I eat this night."

lil.Keesha said:

"I will always be clapping for other Women until it's my turn."

jaylene n said:

"Praise God, so so happy for you!"

efriyie said:

"Me at 22 using iPhone 7plus."

Soul_ said:

"Congrats!!! Don't live there, rent it..use as collateral, buy another and rent again (continue)....in a few yrs you'll be a wealthy woman. All the best."

CUTE LITTLE THING said:

"Me watching this in my 18 and believing the universe for mercy and grace."

damaris_ba_ said:

"I can’t believe I’m teary, congratulations loveee."

