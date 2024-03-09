A young man who has lived and hustled in the UK for 5 years was able to build a house for himself

Showing off the bungalow he was building, many people thronged his comment with mixed reactions

A few people thought having a bungalow after working in the UK for 5 years was not worth it, but he gave them befitting replies

A young man living in the UK has made a video of the house he achieved from living abroad for five years.

The man (@lil.carmas.uk) sent money home and built a beautiful bungalow. His video captured the building process.

The man showed the moment the house was roofed. Photo source: @lil.carmas.uk

Bungalow house with aluminum roof

He even showed the building plan that he used. Every angle of the house had pillars to withstand the weight of the building's parapet.

The man's house employed the trending tall roof many have come to believe lasts longer because of its slope.

kxngfamo said:

"Congratulations!! No mind them haters in the comments. Small small till you finish up! Run your race at your own pace!"

Ayo Robbin said:

"Congratulations. but is the house for your family? because why build a house you probably going to stay at ones a year? while others enjoy it."

lil_slae_01 said:

"Na food me dhy use my money eat."

skipper said:

"Congratulations but you at least finish the house before posting it."

Nono Blackbunny said:

"Well done it’s not easy."

AWOBONA said:

"Not bad but 5 yrs is worth more than a bungalow."

uza asked:

"A whole 5 years in UK and this is what u came up with?"

He replied:

"Yh what I can pls."

Official_owie said:

"In my opinion I don’t think this post is necessary."

