A beautiful lady is so happy that she was able to graduate from the university with a first-class degree

As soon as she was done with her graduation ceremony, the lady visited her father to celebrate with him

She mentioned in a TikTok post that her father was a bricklayer, but despite that, she was able to go to school

A man was overwhelmed with joy when his daughter graduated from the university with a first-class degree.

In a heartwarming TikTok video, the young lady was spotted when she came back from her graduation ceremony.

The lady said her father is a bricklayer. Photo credit: TikTok/@kemzapparel_02.

Source: TikTok

The lady, Adeola, disclosed that her father was a bricklayer. Her happiness knew no bounds as she came to celebrate with her father.

She declared that her father's happiness was all that mattered to her as she publicly thanked him.

Adeola wrote:

"Daughter of a bricklayer bagged first class. To make him happy is all I want. Thank you so much, dad."

Their happy dance captivated many social media users, who went to the comment section of the post to congratulate her. Others said it was good that she remembered her father after her graduation.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady dances with father

@Asiwaju baby said:

"Bricklayer is a job and some of them are better than graduates."

@July springs commented:

"He will reap the fruit of his labour in good health and wealth with peace of mind."

@ibrahimadewumi25 said:

"Bricklayer is better than all these criminal politicians."

@Adùke olowo dollar said:

"Please, take care of daddy well oh. It's not easy at all. God will provide you with a great job."

@oluwagbenga769 said:

"Bricklayers dey get money ooo....na wen I build my house I discovered."

@Jesus baby said:

"You will go places and daddy will enjoy everything he work for."

Lady bags a degree in mathematics

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady successfully completed her studies and bagged a master's degree in mathematics.

On her graduation day, the lady rocked a beautiful native attire, which made her stand out from other graduates.

She said she is called the Iyalaje of mathematics, and many Nigerians have praised her for achieving the feat.

Source: Legit.ng