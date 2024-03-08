"Apply for Jobs": Lady Working as Cleaner in UK Gets Promotions at McDonald's, Turns Manager
- A Nigerian lady working hard in the UK has shared the kind of progress she has had as a diligent worker
- Starting out as a cleaner at McDonald's, the lady became an employee of the month, quarter and year without two years
- After becoming a crew trainer, she was promoted to the rank of manager as Nigerians praised her
A Nigerian lady who relocated to the UK has spoken about her progress so far in the foreign country.
The lady (@luminous631) said she started as a cleaner in the country and did her job diligently in 2022. A year later, she was awarded the Employee of the Month at McDonald's.
Working shifts in UK
After that came the promotion to be a crew trainer. She also got another employee of the quarter award, which she shared off in a clip.
In December 2023, she was awarded Employee of the Year. Some months after that, in February 2024, she was promoted to shift manager.
Watch her video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Okanlawon Ayobami said:
"Congratulations dear."
Lizzy said:
"This will be my testimony."
Gifted said:
"You are going places."
Nobody’s friend said:
"Congratulations girl I like the fact that you are proud of your humble beginnings."
Babybayo said:
"Hardworking and proud......Bravo to you."
Nai savage said:
"Yes well done my sister your winning."
Yemi O said:
"Spend 2-3 years in that position. Later apply for a regional manager position or move on to a better job such as project management (take some courses and make big money) congratulations."
adewunmi693 said:
"Congrats pls how do you apply for jobs in macdonals tried no avail."
Winter101 said:
"For you to get promoted to shift manager in McDonalds …my God you’re one hell of a hardworker …use to work there my lazy ass ran away …congratulations to you."
Fahdskido said:
"Congratulations pls send me a big mac meal with a ten piece chicken mcnugget."
De Ruby’s Luxe said:
"You must be really polite and humble because Uk McDonald can use somebody ehn with little lunch."
