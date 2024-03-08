A Nigerian lady working hard in the UK has shared the kind of progress she has had as a diligent worker

Starting out as a cleaner at McDonald's, the lady became an employee of the month, quarter and year without two years

After becoming a crew trainer, she was promoted to the rank of manager as Nigerians praised her

A Nigerian lady who relocated to the UK has spoken about her progress so far in the foreign country.

The lady (@luminous631) said she started as a cleaner in the country and did her job diligently in 2022. A year later, she was awarded the Employee of the Month at McDonald's.

Working shifts in UK

After that came the promotion to be a crew trainer. She also got another employee of the quarter award, which she shared off in a clip.

In December 2023, she was awarded Employee of the Year. Some months after that, in February 2024, she was promoted to shift manager.

Watch her video below:

Lady and family left UK for Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian woman made a video to show the moment she and her husband went appliances shopping for their new home.

The woman (@mivanni) said her husband insisted they get a new flat-screen TV, so she promised to get it for them.

Source: Legit.ng