A young mother has shared a captivating video of her little daughter walking perfectly in heels at home

The little girl rocked her mother's high-heeled shoes and gently took each step like she had been practising it all along

The video ignited lots of reactions from netizens who were left in awe over the girl's ease of rocking heels

An intriguing video of a little girl flexing her mother’s high-heeled shoes has taken the internet by storm.

In the video shared on TikTok by the little girl’s mother, @camaramai224, she walked on the heels with ease as her mum filmed.

Little girl rocks mum's oversized heels Photo credit: @camaramai224/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Little girl captivates viewers on TikTok

The little girl took each step with perfection and carefulness while rocking the oversized black heels.

Some netizens claimed that she walked better than most grown-ups who have been wearing heels for a long time.

Reactions as little girl rocks heels

The video captivated many netizens, especially those who found it difficult to walk on heels.

@kubbylove1 said:

“I'm always surprised how kids can easily walk on heel my 3-year-old daughter easily walk with mine but I find it difficult.”

Princess silver said:

“Omo she tried ooo not everybody can walk with heels oo.”

Ella Ice reacted:

“@PreshNice see small baby on heels and u go dey shake ontop heels.”

@omoayo said:

“Oh my! Now, i can confirmed that no new babies in heaven again. All the babies out there are our ancestors. You're slaying well cutie.”

Norah bright said:

“This baby is better than me I can't walk with those shoes.”

Odelia Marfo reacted:

“She even walk well than my ex -sisters.”

@jummyjenna reacted:

“The painful part is that the girl can even walk better than. me on heels.”

Watch the video below:

Elegant little girl catwalks on heels

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a little girl had grabbed the attention of TikTok users with her outstanding ability to catwalk like a model.

The short clip lasted just 40 seconds, but it was enough for the girl to sweep the audience off their feet. Her star performance saw the crowd shouting and clapping for her while many more removed their phones to video her.

