A Nigerian girl has become a viral sensation because of her perfect imitation of an artificial intelligence robot

The lady regularly shares videos of her talking and behaving like an AI robot, gaining more followers over time

Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, popularly known as the AI girl or Jadro Lita, is said to be a student of Ambrose Ali University, Ekpoma

A Nigerian girl has impressed social media users because of how she talks and behaves like a robot.

Her ability to perfectly imitate AI robots fascinates her fans on TikTok, and it has made her a viral sensation on social media.

Jadro Lita has become popular owing to her talent. Photo credit: TikTok/@amadou_elizabeth and @robolita1.

Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, who is said to be in her 300 level at Ambrose Ali University, Ekpoma, was spotted performing in one of her viral videos.

In the video, she was dressed like a secondary school student, saying she was in SS3. The way she said it and how she moved entertained her fans.

She walked like a robot, turning as if someone somewhere was controlling her with a button.

A lot of social media users have praised Jadro Lita and described her as talented. Some said they would like to see her in a movie.

Reactions as Nigerian lady behaves like a robot

@Araf asked:

"So Jarvis still dey secondary school?"

@Ndudim_Amarachi commented:

"Jarvis is featured in Hollywood movies soon."

@queenjbeautycare said:

"This girl is talented."

@coolguydera commented:

"Them for just use transparent nylon saw the skirt."

@Dope_Ray said:

"Please do this without the background music."

@sniper sunny commented:

"I go like make this girl my wife. She is my spec."

@Nora Wisdom76 said:

"My prayers for you today is that you will be located by important people to take you to the next level in life."

@Akankealaga commented:

"This girl is something else."

Nigerian girls build robots

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that eight secondary school students built a robot that could talk.

The girls are students of Federal Government Girls College, Sagamu, Ogun state.

A video showed how the robot works, and the FGGC girls explained that they went through difficulties before achieving the feat.

