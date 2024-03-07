A lady has shared a video of her mother celebrating and thanking God after hearing that her son has been settled

The excited lady revealed that her brother served his master for nine years before he received his settlement

The video stirred reactions from netizens who once served someone and others still serving with hopes of being settled

Emotional reactions have been trailing a video of a Nigerian woman giving gratitude to God after her son got settled.

The woman's daughter identified as @chocomilo388 on TikTok shared the video which quickly went viral.

Woman overjoyed over son’s settlement

The woman could not hide her tears as her son finally got settled by his master years after he began his apprenticeship.

According to Choco, her brother served his master for nine long years before he was settled.

It was truly joyous news for the family, especially at this difficult time when serving for years doesn't guarantee settlement.

She captioned the video:

“When mum heard that her only son just get settled by his boss. It has been 9 years of serving his boss. See joy, and tears. Mothers love is extraordinary.”

Reactions as mum rejoices over son's settlement

Netizens stormed the comments section with questions and stories of how they also served their masters.

@lolaporium said:

“Sorry pls did he owe them or what is the meaning of settle?”

IKENGA reacted:

“Omo 9yrs no be beans oh, I dey my 7th year now but my body don dey pepper me.”

Nonso Emmanuel said:

“I did mine 8yrs no settlement but now thank God for my life am rich.”

@okechukwu said:

“My own didn't wait to see my own she die 2019 why i settled last year.”

@user506930397303 said:

“Mama u will live to enjoy the fruit of ur labor amen and amen.”

Siscaamazon said:

“Omo nine years? 6. It's much. 6 years is the longest. Anyways thanks to God.”

@og hero150 said:

“E no dey easy congratulations to him.”

NwaGod reacted:

“Congratulations to him it is not easy at all wish him success ahead.”

LONER said:

“Congrats to him I did 3 different boyi boyi from primary 5 no settle after wasting those years. But thank God for life.”



Man in tears after serving for years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young man who served his boss for seven years was accused of theft by his wife and sent away without compensation.

According to the young man, his oga (employer) was meant to settle him last January, but he was asked to wait till after the election. After the election, his oga's wife accused him of stealing, and he was sent away without being allowed to take his things.

