A mother who lost her husband has cried out over her inability to inform her little son that his father was late

According to the sad mother, her child’s father died before she gave birth to him and it still breaks her heart

Netizens took to the comments section of the video to sympathise with the young lady over her husband's demise

A young woman has stirred emotions online after sharing the aftermath of her dear husband's untimely demise.

Recounting her husband's death, the grieving wife revealed that she was pregnant with her son when he lost his life.

Widow laments over husband's demise Photo credit: @skyangelsophia2/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Mum cries for son who lost dad

The woman identified as @skyangelsophia2 on TikTok lamented that the situation broke her heart.

She stated that she had no idea how to tell her son that she was pregnant with him when his father died.

She wrote:

“How do I explain to this little cutie that his dad died before I gave birth to him?”

Reactions as woman mourns husband

The lady’s post has ignited sympathetic responses from netizens who stormed the comments section to pray for the family.

@princessgoldadaez6 reacted:

“Be strong my love. He will understand when the time come. He's still a child. God bless u for taking care of him. Be strong for for him.”

@mercy kante Ngolo said:

“Same thing happened to me.”

Christine said:

“Sorry my love may God be your strength.”

@faithex 02 said:

“Take heart sweetheart (a be strong for your baby boy first okay (o it's well.”

Jenny said:

“Don't worry he will understand just be strong.”

@jiggy002 reacted:

“Bro we're in this together I could remember when my was small my mother keeps deceiving me that my dad has traveled.”

HIS WSHY &GIRLFRIEND said:

“So sorry, may his soul rest in peace.”

Teye Moses said:

“He will grow to understand. wat u should be doing is pray that God will bless u to nature him well in that way he won't miss him.”

@sweet angel said:

“Chaii so sorry.”

Watch the video below:

Mum loses 2 sick kids to fever

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a mother identified as Cynthia has narrated how she lost her two children to fever.

In a post shared via TikTok, she revealed that the two children died of 'mere fever'. She said she first lost her 7-year-old son in October 2021 and she tried to end her life, thinking that it would bring a solution to her pain.

Source: Legit.ng