A lady has shared a romantic video of her oyinbo husband braiding her hair with extensions on social media

Her oyinbo husband braided the hair with so much perfection and this left netizens in awe over his talent

The comments section was filled with reactions from social media users praying to marry a man like her husband

An Oyinbo man has impressed netizens on the TikTok app after braiding his wife’s hair.

In the video shared by his wife on TikTok @remillards4, the man braided her hair like a professional.

Oyinbo man braids wife's hair

Oyinbo man melts hearts with romantic gesture

The man made the hair with so much ease and carefulness and it came out perfectly beautiful.

As he made the hair, his wife relaxed and pressed her phone looking unbothered.

She captioned the video:

“POV: My husband did my hair and it came out perfect.”

Reactions as Oyinbo man braids wife’s hair

The video sparked reactions from netizens who gushed over their relationship and wished to have a husband like hers.

