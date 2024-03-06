A Nigerian lady’s video praising her younger brother for assisting her at her thrift shop went viral online

In the video, her brother carried a sack of her thrift goods on his head and was on his way out

The lady, who was very grateful for her brother’s help, made a video and posted it on TikTok

A heartwarming video of a Nigerian lady showering praises on her younger brother for helping her out at her thrift shop captured the attention of many online viewers.

In the video, her brother bravely hoisted a heavy sack of her thrift items on his head and was ready to while walking outside as shared by @thrift_by_jokky.

The lady emotionally spoke about her brother's support. Photo credit: @thrift_by_jokky/TikTok

The lady, who was very appreciative of her brother’s support and hard work, recorded a video of him and uploaded it on TikTok for the whole world to see and admire.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Oyone_37 reacted:

“@Rammzie God bless you.”

Samzy_world_wide said:

“Much love sis.”

Edmund vincent commented:

“God bless him and God will favour ur business.”

Oluwavocals:

“Younger or elder bro?”

Ewaadeshoppables:

“God bless u bouncing baby boy yebo ur future wife would be so lucky to have u.”

Thrift_By Jokky:

“Amenfr she will be very lucky cause he is very hardworking.”

Iyaifenjemi:

“God bless him he's raised by a queen.”

Folarin:

“This is how close i and my elder sister was ..till we both get money ...her pride activated ..my ogba too activated.. pray money doesn't break yall.”

Sweet soul:

“May almighty Allah continue to bless him.”

Sharon:

“Literally carrying the business on his head.”

