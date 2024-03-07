A Nigerian lady posted a video showing how she came home to find that her mum had shaved her baby’s hair

The lady, known as @onyii418 on TikTok, said that her mum had done this without telling her

She showed how close her mum had shaved her baby’s hair, making it look very smooth

A distraught Nigerian lady shared a video on TikTok, revealing how she came home to a shocking sight: her mum had shaved off her baby’s hair completely.

The woman, who goes by the username @onyii418 on the popular social media platform, explained that her mum had taken this drastic action without consulting her or seeking her permission.

The mother eventually found out. Photo credit: @onyi418/TikTok

Source: TikTok

She expressed her disbelief and dismay at seeing her baby bald. She displayed how her mum had used a razor to shave her baby’s hair so close to the scalp, making it look like a mirror.

She captioned the video with these words; “I came home and found that my mum had shaved my baby’s hair.”

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Watch the video of the Nigerian lady below narrating the incident:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

SilvercrossB reacted:

“Omo all the children for Nigeria don born finish Nigeria make una try wise na.”

ShinetaE said:

“Blood for flow that day.”

Itunuade05 wrote:

“Na so my dad do for me too oh he pain.”

Omalicha56 commented:

“Omo they baby is pretty.”

Azamama69 said:

“Mothers can never disappoint.”

Bigmommyisabella1 said:

“Who win for the fight that day.”

Mother shows her baby who looks like kid on diapers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a mother said she would like her child to appear in a children's diaper advertisement. She posted a video on TikTok, showing off her handsome son, who has great physical features.

In the video posted by @cute_temi, the woman was seen with the Kisskids diaper pack. She was also holding her baby, who netizens noticed looked like the kid on the diaper pack.

Many netizens said the baby looked handsome, and it would be nice if his photos were used for advertisement.

Source: Legit.ng