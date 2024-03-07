A Nigerian mother showed off her baby on TikTok, placing the boy side by side with the child on Kisskids diaper pack

Some people who saw the video quickly pointed out that the two children looked alike, and some asked if they were related

The mother, however, said she was posting the video so that the Kisskids company could see and use her child for advertisements

A mother said she would like her child to appear in a children's diaper advertisement.

She posted a video on TikTok, showing off her handsome son, who has great physical features.

The mother asked the company to use her baby too. Photo credit: TikTok/@cute_temi.

Source: TikTok

In the video posted by @cute_temi, the woman was seen with the Kissdids diaper pack. She was also holding her baby, who netizens noticed looked like the kid on the diaper pack.

Many netizens said the baby looked handsome, and it would be nice if his photos were used for advertisement.

The woman wrote:

"Kisskid come and see my baby ooo. Come and use him for your advertisement. Please help me tag Kisskid till they see it."

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of a handsome baby

@oluwasegunajayi2 said:

"I will help you to send it to our CSM, because am working at Kisskids."

@Adekunleclothing said:

"The Kisskid baby brother has finally come from another parent Halleluyah."

@Ojora K said:

"The resemblance is much. Wow God bless you our upcoming model."

@Billgate lastborn commented:

"See the resemblance."

@Barakat Adejoke said:

"Like the resemblance is too much."

@Gimbiya commented:

"Striking resemblance except for the slight difference in the shape of the nose."

@Oluwakemi Opeyemi said:

"Come and see my baby. People call her omo pampers, pikin wey pampers dey use do advertisement."

@Emes said:

"The resemblance is there."

@Franklin Williams said:

"The resemblance is on the high level wow."

