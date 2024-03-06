A heartbroken mother has shared a video showing how her daughter messed up her hair after she was left alone

The little girl poured a large part of her mother’s cream on her hair, stating that she used it to lay the edges of her hair

The hilarious video left netizens rolling on the floor as they recounted their experiences with toddlers

A mother has shared the condition she found her little daughter after leaving her alone for a while at home.

The mum identified as @mamadestinyrae on TikTok said she left her to go cook in the kitchen for only 10 minutes.

Little girl messes up her hair Photo credit: @mamadestinyrae/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Before she returned, the little girl emptied almost all the content of her mother’s hair cream on her head.

When asked what she had in mind when she did that, the little girl revealed that she only laid her hair edges with it.

The little girl’s innocent answer left her mother short of words and she threatened to report her to her aunties and grandmother.

However, the smart daughter quickly informed her mother that she wouldn't be in trouble if she was reported to her grandmother.

Reactions as girl messes up her hair.

The video ignited hilarious reactions from netizens in the comments section.

Be Happy reacted:

“She said don't know what else you want me to say. You know dammn well it's my edges. And Grandma is on my team, call her & put her on speaker phone.”

K Soul commented:

“Omg I can't believe this is tha little bubba l used to babysit she's grownnn. Lool bless her.”

Kxng reacted:

"It's my edges" immediately de-escalated the situation.”

Jaejaeflawless said:

“Sis said 'its my edges' im screaming.”

Faith | The Lifestyle Foodie said:

“She said she doesn't give a heck mummy. Look at her edges, purrrr.”

Mimi Daboh reacted:

“If unbothered was a toddler k and she even had the audacity to say l'm not gonna be in trouble with granny.”

BajanQueen77 said:

“U looking for grandma to back u n she's not even phased. She no wah gwarn. grandma not gonna tell her off.”

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng