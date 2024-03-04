BDC Seller Toasts Nigerian Lady Who Comes to Change Dollar, Whatsapp Chat Leaks

A Nigerian lady revealed the WhatsApp chat she had with a Bureau de Change operator who fancied her

The BDC trader’s voice message focused on money, but the woman claimed he invited her for a date

Many viewers who watched the video and heard the WhatsApp conversation praised her

A young lady from Nigeria disclosed her intriguing WhatsApp conversation with a man who worked as a Bureau de Change operator and showed interest in her.

As shared by @babybecky09, the voice message that the man sent to her was all about his financial situation and how much money he had in Nigerian currencies, but the woman asserted that he also proposed to take her out for a romantic date.

The lady shared the voice note. Photo credit: @babybecky09/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Many people who saw the video clip and listened to the audio exchange on social media complimented her, implying that he was a good catch at a time when the US dollar was one of the most difficult and expensive commodities to obtain in Nigeria.

As of publication, the video has received hundreds of likes and comments from people who found it relatable and engaging.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Princr_Of TikTok said:

“You gree or you no gree?”

Olamilekan reacted:

“God bless ur union.”

Barnabas 7 wrote:

“You don find your love today.”

Saraphina commented:

“No be small thingyou don find love oo congratulation.”

E Bukola:

“I dey find love for this economy.”

Michealtaiwo28:

“Hey gorgeous.”

Nuel:

“E get money o.”

Mary-Tea:

“Happy married life.”

Taurus Queen:

“No Dey cast d man na.”

R2_lamba:

“Play your own voice message now. Just curious lol.”

Source: Legit.ng