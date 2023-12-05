A heartwarming video of a Nigerian lady who flew her younger brother to the UK and welcomed him at the airport has gone viral

The lady had done her best to relocate her brother to the land of opportunities and was overjoyed to see him

The brother was so grateful that he prostrated at the airport to greet her and the lady hugged him repeatedly

A video of a Nigerian lady who flew her younger brother to the UK and received him at the airport has moved people.

The lady did her best to relocate her brother to the land opportunities and was equally happy to receive him.

They hugged at the airport. Photo credit: hannickyboy

Source: TikTok

The brother was so grateful that he prostrated at the airport to greet her and the lady hugged him over and over again.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Nigerian lady relocates to America to reunite with brother after 5 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that an online video that melted the hearts of many viewers featured a young Nigerian woman who embarked on a long journey to America to reunite with her beloved brother after being separated for five years.

The video documented her anticipation and joy as she took her seat on the plane and counted down the hours until she would finally embrace her sibling again.

The touching moment when they saw each other and hugged tightly at the airport was captured on camera, as well as their happy ride home in a car where the brother could not contain his excitement and danced with delight.

Source: Legit.ng