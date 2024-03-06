A resilient young man has shared a video showcasing his impressive transformation from grass to grace

The young man went from being a 'nobody' to becoming an international model for big brands like Dior

His inspiring transformation has ignited lots of reactions from netizens who praised him in the comments section

A Nigerian man has shared his transformation story on TikTok to inspire his fans around the globe.

The young man identified as @zarrdee2 transitioned from being a 'nobody' to a top model for big brands.

Nigerian model shows off transformation Photo credit: @zarrdee2/TikTok.

Man's transformation to a top model wows many

He shared epic throwback photos showcasing what he looked like before becoming a model.

With hard work and determination, he rose to be a top model, travelling to different countries to model for fashion brands like Dior and Fendi.

Reactions trail model's transformation video

The young man’s transformation sparked lots of reactions from netizens who were left in awe.

Tinubu said:

“Person wey no sabi him dey shout akeem make me self call am Akeem my guy.”

@hachimenu said:

“Which kind Akeem be this? Wey Dey ask everybody how did you know my name?”

Slim_Tee said:

“Why is he asking everybody how do know my name, it's showing in the video na.”

Lucas Killough reacted:

“Why Akeem con dey deny everybody, E be lyk ona we Dey close to am really show am shege before he make am.”

@joelad123 said:

“Akeem please i have a son how can I i make him to become model am serious just enlight me on it.”

Samson Anthony said:

“So happy for you Akeem congrats.”

Jules reacted:

“Akeem no wan remember anybody again.”

Lunny said:

“Everybody know Akeem but be like Akeem no wan know Una o.”

Lone Billionaire said:

“Akeem leveled up and he forgot everyone he no want any yeye familiarities.”

Watch the video below:

