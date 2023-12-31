A Nigerian lady who began her tailoring business at her father’s home and later moved to her own shop shared her inspiring story

She showed how she started with a single sewing machine and gradually expanded her equipment

She acquired an electric machine and a weaving machine in 2023, demonstrating her passion and dedication for tailoring

A Nigerian woman who dreamed of becoming a successful tailor shared her amazing journey on TikTok.

She revealed how she started her tailoring business at her father’s home, where she had only one sewing machine.

Lady shares success story. Photo credit: @chadee03/TikTok

Source: TikTok

She did not let the lack of resources stop her from pursuing her passion. She continued to sew clothes for her customers and saved money to buy more equipment.

She later moved to her shop, where she had more space and freedom to create her designs. She also showed how she upgraded her skills and tools by acquiring an electric and weaving machine in 2023.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

She expressed her gratitude and joy for doing what she loved and making a living out of it. Her video inspired many people who watched it on TikTok.

They commented on how hardworking and talented she was and congratulated her for her success. Her story was a testament to the power of determination and creativity.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Ebube said:

“Congratulations this will be my story next year.”

Marian Lulu wrote:

“Congrats sis! inspired.”

Vitalise Akwaugo said:

“Congratulations dear.”

Da Silva also said:

“Congratulations. That cutting I need it I don't know where to get please can you help me out?”

Joan Uhu:

“Congratulations i tap from your testimony.”

Ekesinancy0:

“I tap into this testimony dear.”

Queen of heart:

“I'm happy for you. I try getting an industry machine. still hoping for God's grace.”

Dami Brown:

“More wins.”

User1077828843918:

“Congratulations Gi tap into this blessing.”

Lfw:

“From here to your own big shop,amen.”

Nigerian lady who combines law and tailoring, makes first-class

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that n inspiring story of a Nigerian lady who juggled her law degree and her tailoring business and emerged with a first class honours has gone viral on TikTok.

The talented woman, who studied at the prestigious University of Ibadan, managed to excel in both her academic pursuits and her creative passion without neglecting either of them.

The video captured the moment she walked up to the stage to collect her certificate, beaming with joy and pride on her face.

Source: Legit.ng