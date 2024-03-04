A young Nigerian lady has gone viral after sharing the WhatsApp voice note she received from her boyfriend

Her boyfriend had reacted to her post on WhatsApp where she announced that she was craving N100k and a massage

In the surprising voice note, he asked why she didn't inform him that she needed N100k and a massage instead of putting it online

A Nigerian lady has shared her boyfriend's response after announcing her cravings on her WhatsApp status.

The lady identified as @naomiblessing923 on TikTok wrote that she was craving N100k and a massage.

Man reacts as girlfriend requests for massage Photo credit: @naomiblessing923/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man reacts as girlfriend posts cravings online

Her boyfriend who didn't find it funny sent a voice note stating that she could have revealed her cravings directly to him.

He promised to send N100k to her and also give her a massage when next they saw each other.

The lady captioned the post:

“When you post ur craving on your WhatsApp status and ur man views it and decided to comment.”

Reactions as lady shares boyfriend's voice note

Netizens in the comments section expressed their shock over how romantic and thoughtful her man was. They all gushed over the couple's amazing relationship.

Big Vee said:

“If he catch you ehhn, he go give you the massage.”

Osas reacted:

“Tchoi see sweet man not like mine he go even put my chat for achived. I don suffer no be small.”

Precious Oguntola said:

“The way he replied nicely seff.”

Okoronkwo Chiemela reacted:

“Where Una dey see this kin men.”

@oluwatosin__ said:

“God pls. Am I a spoon?”

ABIGAIL said:

“Is your boyfriend single? I'm asking for a friend.”

ABISOLA said:

“The fact that he replied your status. Omo. You get man. In fact He is proudly your Man. No be for mouth.”

@adenike_mide1 said:

“Where una dey see these sweet men.”

@momma said:

“Na my man voice be this ooo.”

Royal reacted:

“Where una Dey see sweet man.”

Watch the video below:

Man leaks voice note girlfriend sent

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a trending audio clip has revealed a conversation between a couple who argued over a financial issue.

The girlfriend had threatened to break up with her boyfriend because he sent her 70k after she informed him about her plans to return to school. According to her, N70k was too small to take back to school.

Source: Legit.ng